Leicester Tigers v Northampton Saints: Full team news for Saturday's game

Augustus has not played since suffering a hamstring injury during the defeat to Munster last month, but he is back to start at No.8 against Tigers.

Angus Scott-Young also returns to the back row as Saints are without Courtney Lawes, who is injured, and Lewis Ludlam, who is with England.

David Ribbans, Alex Mitchell, Fin Smith and Tommy Freeman are also on international duty, meaning Saints have been forced into several changes.

Juarno Augustus

Alex Coles and Alex Moon return in the second row, while there is a completely fresh front row as Alex Waller, Mike Haywood and Paul Hill start.

George Furbank moves from full-back to fly-half as he skippers Saints, with James Ramm coming in at 15.

Ollie Sleightholme, who starts for the first time since the win against Exeter Chiefs on November 4, takes Freeman’s place on the wing.

Tom James will make his 50th appearance for Saints as he replaces Callum Braley at scrum-half.

Matt Proctor comes in at centre, taking the place of the suspended Fraser Dingwall.

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto is also banned as he, like Dingwall, was sent off during the 31-13 defeat to La Rochelle last Saturday.

Saints, who make 10 changes to their starting line-up in total, go for a 6:2 split on the bench, with young centre Tom Litchfield among the replacements.

Tom Collins, James Fish, Emmanuel Iyogun, Joel Matavesi and Sam Matavesi are all on the unavailable list.

Tigers welcome back Freddie Burns, George Martin, Guy Porter, Anthony Watson and Jasper Wiese from injury for the 251st East Midlands derby.

Burns, who was confirmed as departing the club next month, will make his 115th and final appearance for Leicester as he lines up at full-back.

Scrum-half Sam Edwards will make his first Premiership appearance as Ben Youngs and Jack van Poortvliet are with England.

Tom Whiteley is in line for his Leicester debut from the bench, having arrived from Bristol Bears earlier this week.

Tighthead prop Will Hurd will make his first Premiership start as Dan Cole and Joe Heyes are on international duty.

Up front, hooker Julian Montoya starts for the first time in five weeks, alongside James Whitcombe and Hurd.

Leicester Tigers: Burns; Watson, Scott, Porter, Potter; Pollard, Edwards; Whitcombe, Montoya, Hurd; Wells, Snyman; Liebenberg (c), Reffell, Wiese.

Replacements: Clare, West, Richardson, Martin, Cracknell, Whiteley, Gopperth, Simmons.

Saints: Ramm; Skosan, Proctor, Hutchinson, Sleightholme; Furbank (c), James; A Waller, Haywood, Hill; Moon, Coles; Scott-Young, Hinkley, Augustus.