Leicester Tigers v Northampton Saints: Full team news for Saturday's cup clash

Billy Pasco will start a Saints game for the first time when Phil Dowson's men travel to Leicester Tigers for a Premiership Rugby Cup clash on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

With five senior centres unavailable for selection due to injury or international duty, Pasco gets his chance to shine at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.

The 19-year-old made his one and only Saints appearance so far as a replacement in the cup win against Nottingham back in November.

But he will be given the chance to wear the 13 shirt against Tigers, lining up alongside Charlie Savala at centre.

James Ramm will start at full-back as he makes his 50th Saints appearance, while Tom Seabrook and Will Glister are also named in the back three.

Tom James comes in at scrum-half, starting alongside fly-half George Makepeace-Cubitt.

Angus Scott-Young skippers Saints from the six shirt, with the likes of Callum Hunter-Hill and Juarno Augustus also adding experience to the pack.

Saints are without 23 players for this weekend's game due to injuries and international call-ups.

Rory Hutchinson (Scotland), Fraser Dingwall, Tommy Freeman, Curtis Langdon, Alex Mitchell, Ollie Sleightholme and Fin Smith (all England), Aiden Ainsworth-Cave, Henry Pollock, Archie McParland and Ollie Scola (England U20s) and Reuben Logan (Scotland U20s) are away with their national teams.

Emeka Atuanya, Alex Coles, George Furbank, Sam Graham, George Hendy, Emmanuel Iyogun, Tom Litchfield, Chunya Munga, Burger Odendaal, Toby Thame and Robbie Smith are on the unavailable list.

Leicester have opted to name a strong side for the clash with Saints, as the likes of Dan Cole, Hanro Liebenberg, Ben Youngs and new signing Adam Radwan all start.

Leicester Tigers: 15 Jamie Shillcock; 14 Adam Radwan, 13 Dan Kelly, 12 Joseph Woodward, 11 Will Wand; 10 Ben Volavola, 9 Ben Youngs (c); 1 James Whitcombe, 2 Charlie Clare, 3 Dan Cole; 4 Tom Manz, 5 Côme Joussain; 6 Hanro Liebenberg, 7 Emeka Ilione, 8 Kyle Hatherell.

Replacements: 16 Finn Theobald-Thomas, 17 James Cronin, 18 Tim Hoyt, 19 Harry Wells, 20 Finn Carnduff, 21 Tom Whiteley, 22 Solomone Kata, 23 George Pearson.

Saints: 15 James Ramm; 14 Will Glister, 13 Billy Pasco, 12 Charlie Savala, 11 Tom Seabrook; 10 George Makepeace-Cubitt, 9 Tom James; 1 Tarek Haffar, 2 Henry Walker, 3 Luke Green; 4 Ed Prowse, 5 Callum Hunter-Hill; 6 Angus Scott-Young (c), 7 Fyn Brown, 8 Juarno Augustus.

Replacements: 16 Craig Wright, 17 Tom West, 18 Elliot Millar Mills, 19 Tom Lockett, 20 Archie Benson, 21 Jonny Weimann, 22 Rafe Witheat, 23 Jake Garside.