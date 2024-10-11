Leicester Tigers v Northampton Saints: Big match preview for Saturday's game

Tommy Freeman had a try harshly disallowed when Saints lost at Tigers last November (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Competition: Gallagher Premiership

Venue: Mattioli Woods Welford Road

Date and kick-off time: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 5.30pm

Weather forecast: 11c, light rain

Live television coverage: TNT Sports

Referee: Anthony Woodthorpe

Assistant referee: Jack Makepeace and Greg Macdonald

No.4: Jamie Leahy

TMO: Andrew Jack

Leicester Tigers: Steward; Watson, Kelly, Woodward, Hassell-Collins; Pollard, van Poortvliet; Smith, Montoya (c), Heyes; Wells, Chessum, Liebenberg, Reffell, Cracknell.

Replacements: Clare, Cronin, Cole, Joussain, Ilione, Youngs, Shillcock, Wand.

Saints: Furbank (c); Ramm, Litchfield, Hutchinson, Freeman; F Smith, McParland; Iyogun, C Langdon, Millar Mills; Mayanavanua, Munga; Kemeny, Scott-Young, Graham.

Replacements: R Smith, West, Davison, Thornbury, Pearson, Pollock, Garside, Sleightholme.

Not considered for Saints selection: Juarno Augustus, Emeka Atuanya, Alex Coles, Fraser Dingwall, George Hendy, Callum Hunter-Hill, Tom James, Tom Lockett, Alex Mitchell, Burger Odendaal.

Most recent meeting: Saturday, April 20, 2024: Saints 40 Leicester Tigers 17 (Gallagher Premiership)

Leicester Tigers head coach Michael Cheika: “Having Julián (Montoya) and Handré (Pollard) back this week is great. Both were given some time to get themselves ready for this weekend’s East Midlands derby game and they both very excited about being back in Tigers colours against Northampton on Saturday. It’s clear to me as a newcomer to Tigers, that this game has extra meaning for our club, players and fans alike, and we are looking forward to what that challenge will bring and its absolutely great to be a part of it.”

Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson: "With the quality of the players Leicester have, how committed they clearly are to what they're doing and with the coaching group they've got, they're going to very fast become a threat. Fundamentally, preview is always around us. We know the threats Leicester have. We've watched them at Newcastle, we watched them play Bath at home and we understand where some core strengths are. We're making sure we're aware of those but that we're working on our game the whole time."

Opposition dangerman: Tommy Reffell is a star seven who has wreaked havoc against Saints in the past and will look to do so again. His breakdown threat will be key to Tigers trying to get on top in this game.

Tom Vickers’ prediction: Trips to Tigers are tough for Saints sides at the best of times, but with so many injuries, this task is even harder. Saints have built good squad depth and still possess plenty of quality but this feels like it could be a step too far with so many absentees in particular positions. Tigers 24 Saints 18.