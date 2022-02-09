Leicester Tigers sign former Saints wing Ashton

Chris Ashton

The 34-year-old joins Tigers from Worcester Warriors on a short-term contract with immediate effect.

Ashton made his name with Saints having switched codes from rugby league in 2007.

He soon shone in union, scoring with his first touch of the ball against London Welsh in the opening game of the 2007/08 season before going on to notch a National League One record 39 tries in 25 matches as the Saints marched to the title.

Ashton made his England debut in 2010 and continued to be a key figure for club and country, helping Saints to reach the 2011 Heineken Cup final, which they lost to Leinster.

But he opted to leave the black, green and gold a year later, joining Saracens, where he enjoyed plenty of success.

He has since had spells at Toulon, Sale Sharks, Harlequins and Worcester.

He will now add Tigers to that list of clubs, joining Saints' East Midlands rivals with immediate effect.

"The opportunity to join this group, under Steve Borthwick, and be part of what is being built here was one that I couldn’t ignore," Ashton said.

“Steve has been very clear with me on his expectations of anyone coming into this environment and I am excited for the chance to learn, improve and hopefully contribute to the club on and off the field.

“It is a pretty young group and I feel like I can certainly pass on my own experiences, as well as still feeling very much that I can play a part on the field to drive the team forward.”

Speaking about the addition of Ashton, Borthwick said: “Chris is a driven, professional and competitive character, who brings with him a wealth of experience to our squad.

“As well as being one of the game’s best ever finishers, Chris is also a winner and still very much has that desire to be successful.

“He is a versatile outside-back, who can play in a couple of positions and adds some important depth for us in those areas.