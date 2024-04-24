Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kata was dismissed in the 61st minute of the match by referee Christophe Ridley following a high tackle on Saints centre Fraser Dingwall.

Ridley’s report, as shown in the full judgement released by the RFU, read: “After a stoppage in play, the TMO advised me that I needed to review a tackle for potential foul play. On review from a lineout, Northampton attacked in the middle of the field. Leicester 12 (Kata) comes up to make a tackle on the ball carrier. There is head on head contact which is deemed as foul play due to the tackler not being bent enough. It is at high speed and therefore a high level of danger. Mitigation was considered but nothing was found. A red card was issued.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saints were 18-17 up at the time and went on to win the match 40-17 at a sold-out cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.

Solomone Kata (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Kata’s case was managed on papers by an independent disciplinary panel chaired by Daniel Gore, sitting with Philip Davies and Veryan Boscawen.

The player admitted the charge of dangerous tackling, contrary to World Rugby Law 9.13, and received a three-match ban, which will be reduced to two if he makes an application to World Rugby to undertake the Coaching Intervention Programme (CIP).