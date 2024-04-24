Leicester Tigers centre Kata hit with suspension after red card against Saints
Kata was dismissed in the 61st minute of the match by referee Christophe Ridley following a high tackle on Saints centre Fraser Dingwall.
Ridley’s report, as shown in the full judgement released by the RFU, read: “After a stoppage in play, the TMO advised me that I needed to review a tackle for potential foul play. On review from a lineout, Northampton attacked in the middle of the field. Leicester 12 (Kata) comes up to make a tackle on the ball carrier. There is head on head contact which is deemed as foul play due to the tackler not being bent enough. It is at high speed and therefore a high level of danger. Mitigation was considered but nothing was found. A red card was issued.”
Saints were 18-17 up at the time and went on to win the match 40-17 at a sold-out cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.
Kata’s case was managed on papers by an independent disciplinary panel chaired by Daniel Gore, sitting with Philip Davies and Veryan Boscawen.
The player admitted the charge of dangerous tackling, contrary to World Rugby Law 9.13, and received a three-match ban, which will be reduced to two if he makes an application to World Rugby to undertake the Coaching Intervention Programme (CIP).
Should he complete the programme, Kata will miss the Premiership match against Bristol Bears this weekend and the exhibition clash with Georgia Black Lion at Mattioli Woods Welford Road on May 3.