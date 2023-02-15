Lawes in line to face Wales as England issue positive injury update on Saints star

And the Red Rose will have no qualms about selecting him against Wales on February 25 should he prove his fitness in training.

Lawes has not played since suffering a calf injury during Saints' Heineken Champions Cup defeat to La Rochelle last month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He has only been able to play four times for his club this season due to concussion, neck, gluteal and calf problems.

Courtney Lawes

But Lawes is now nearing a return to action, and England, who have lost to Scotland and beaten Italy so far in this year's Guinness Six Nations, are happy to have their vice-captain back.

"Courtney has done parts of training this week," said England scrum coach Richard Cockerill.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He'll take full part tomorrow (Thursday) and next week he should be taking full part in training. Hopefully he'll be available for selection."

Lawes' most recent international appearance was as captain during the July tour to Australia.

The 33-year-old has won 96 caps for England to date.

And Cockerill added: "Depending on how he trains, there's probably no concern over picking him.

Advertisement

Advertisement