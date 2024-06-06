Langdon looking to crown special first season at Saints with silverware

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Curtis Langdon is desperate to cap a 'really special' first season at Saints with a piece of major silverware this weekend.

Langdon has enjoyed a sensational campaign after arriving from Montpellier last summer.

The hooker has set the tone time and again for Saints, scoring nine tries in 26 appearances this season.

And Langdon said: “It's been really special.

Curtis Langdon

“It's gone better than I could have hoped.

“I've loved playing in a Northampton shirt, loved playing with this group of players and I love working with this group of coaches as well.

“It would be awesome to finish off my first season here with a trophy.

“Everyone who plays in the Premiership dreams of this opportunity to be able to play in the Premiership final. We've worked hard for it this season.

“At the start of the season if you'd said we'd be in the semi-final of the European competition and be in the final of the Premiership, I would have definitely have taken that.

“It's a credit to all the lads and the staff for how hard we've worked this year.

“We've just got to make sure we get the preparation right this week so we can get the job done and bring the trophy back to Franklin's Gardens.”

Though Saints celebrated a superb 22-20 win against Saracens last Friday night, attention quickly turned to this Saturday's showpiece at Twickenham.

“I spoke with Courtney (Lawes) on Monday and we were just saying how it's quite a weird feeling because it was a massive win last weekend and you want to be buzzing and celebrate but you can't get too far ahead of yourselves.

“It was a great win and we are all buzzing but we all had that awareness that the job wasn't done and the big game is coming this week.

“There's a lot riding on this game, we've got some big players moving on at the end of the season and we want to send them off right.

“We also want to do it for the supporters because we've had a great attendance at every game at home this season and it would mean a lot to bring the trophy back to the town on Saturday.”

On the support the players have received from the fans this season, Langdon said: “It means a lot, it's special and it doesn't go unnoticed.

“Hearing how loud it was here last weekend, a full Franklin's Gardens was special so we've to make sure we prep right this week.

“It's felt similar to every other week, we're going to build into the weekend and there's going to be a lot of emotions when we get closer to game day.

“We've got to control those emotions in the right way so we can deliver a performance to make sure we get the win.”

Saints have already been involved in some huge matches this season.

