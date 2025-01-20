Langdon earns comparisons with Saracens legend as Dowson hails Saints star

Curtis Langdon (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Phil Dowson compared 'absolute animal' Curtis Langdon to Saracens legend Schalk Brits after the indefatigable English hooker continued his impressive form for Saints last Saturday.

Since arriving from Montpellier in the summer of 2023, Langdon has been at the heart of all that is good about the black, green and gold, setting the tone for his team.

He was in the top three for carries and tackles once again as he helped Saints to beat Munster 34-32 in an Investec Champions Cup epic at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens last weekend.

And Dowson said: "He wants to be in amongst it, he wants to be at the centre of everything.

"He's been playing incredibly well.

"His set-piece stuff is obviously integral to how any hooker plays.

"I wasn't a massive fan of his kicking game on Saturday but his ability in the loose, his ability to move the ball, for a man who's not huge - he's got that Schalk Brits ability to beat a tackler and get us going forward.

"That flair coupled with his desire to go and hit and be physical make him an absolute animal on the pitch.

"When he's on it, he's a handful.

"He went deep against Bath, we gave him some bench time in Paris and he's gone deep again this weekend so we're trying to make sure we manage his minutes as well but when he's playing so well, it's hard to look past him."