Lam expects 'great generation' to help Saints challenge 'in all trophies every year'

Saints may have been beaten on Saturday, but Pat Lam believes they will be back (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Saints’ Heineken Cup-winning captain and current Bristol Bears boss Pat Lam believes the future is bright for the black, green and gold.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lam was working as a pundit for Premier Sports at Saturday’s Investec Champions Cup final at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

And though Saints weren’t able to get over the line, losing 28-20 to Union Bordeaux-Bègles, the journey they had gone on to get to the showpiece showed just how good they can be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Lam, who lifted Saints’ first, and so far only, top-tier European trophy back in 2000, feels there is so much more to come from this Northampton group.

"He (Saints boss Phil Dowson) should be (proud of his team),” Lam said.

"While he’ll be disappointed, they’ll be so determined to come back next year.

"When you lose a few injuries in the squad that they have, it becomes difficult, and it affected their Premiership form, but the way they came back in this journey is huge for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As Tom Lockett said before the game, there’s a great generation of them coming through so the club’s in great hands.

"He (Dowson) will know they will be even more determined.

"This (final) experience is huge, and I see Saints challenging in all trophies every year, which is great.”