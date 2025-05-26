Lam expects 'great generation' to help Saints challenge 'in all trophies every year'
Lam was working as a pundit for Premier Sports at Saturday’s Investec Champions Cup final at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.
And though Saints weren’t able to get over the line, losing 28-20 to Union Bordeaux-Bègles, the journey they had gone on to get to the showpiece showed just how good they can be.
And Lam, who lifted Saints’ first, and so far only, top-tier European trophy back in 2000, feels there is so much more to come from this Northampton group.
"He (Saints boss Phil Dowson) should be (proud of his team),” Lam said.
"While he’ll be disappointed, they’ll be so determined to come back next year.
"When you lose a few injuries in the squad that they have, it becomes difficult, and it affected their Premiership form, but the way they came back in this journey is huge for the club.
"As Tom Lockett said before the game, there’s a great generation of them coming through so the club’s in great hands.
"He (Dowson) will know they will be even more determined.
"This (final) experience is huge, and I see Saints challenging in all trophies every year, which is great.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.