Lack of a major trophy leaves departing Saints boss Boyd frustrated

Chris Boyd

"No silverware,” said Boyd when it was put to him that he can be very pleased with what he has created at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.

The Kiwi boss has brought a Premiership Rugby Cup to Northampton, won back in 2019, but he would dearly have loved to have ended the wait for a major trophy during his time at Saints.

The club has not won one of the big competitions since 2014, and they have fallen short in two Gallagher Premiership play-off semi-finals during Boyd’s four-year stay, including a 27-14 defeat in his last match in charge, at Leicester Tigers, last weekend.

Boyd has, of course, done plenty of good things at Saints, and he will be remembered for the swashbuckling side he has created, bringing players through from the club’s Academy with great success.

But he feels there is still so much to come from this group of players as he heads back to New Zealand this summer.

"I've fantastically enjoyed my four years here - it's been amazing,” said Boyd, who will still be employed by Saints as he takes up a role as technical coaching consultant back home.

"It does feel a little bit like there's unfinished business but I know the ship is in good hands from a management and coaching point of view, a player leadership point of view and with the kids that are coming through.

"There's a lot to be positive about but I do feel there's some unfinished business in a lot of ways.

"It's been a decent journey, I'm sad to finish but c'est la vie."

Forwards coach Phil Dowson will step up to become Saints director of rugby this summer, with attack coach Sam Vesty promoted to the role of head coach.

And Boyd said: “They are all good men.

"I've really enjoyed working with the players, the coaches and everyone else.

"There's nothing about my four years at Saints that I haven't enjoyed.

"The stadium is great, the supporters are great, the working environment is really good.