Kemeny return a 'great pick-me-up' for Saints, says boss Dowson

Phil Dowson says it is a 'great pick-me-up' for Saints to have Josh Kemeny back on Saturday afternoon.

The Australian flanker starts at six as he makes his first appearance since November 1 after recovering from a leg injury.

Kemeny has made seven appearances for Saints since joining the club from Melbourne Rebels during the summer.

And Dowson is delighted to have the 26-year-old back for the clash with Newcastle Falcons at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens this weekend.

"It's brilliant," the Saints boss said.

"He's had a frustrating lay-off and he's been itching to get back in.

"He's been very good in training this week and that's a great pick-me-up going into Newcastle."

Manny Iyogun had to be helped from the field during the defeat at Saracens last Sunday, but thankfully for Saints, the injury wasn't as bad as some would have feared.

"He's not on the long-term injury list," Dowson said.

"He's still carrying that ankle injury from last week and if we'd pushed him he probably could have played, but I don't think it's the time of year to do that.

"We'll go to Westy (Tom West) and Tarek (Haffar) and I'm sure they'll put a performance in."

Saints have handed a debut to Henry Walker this weekend following the hooker's arrival from Championship side Ealing Trailfinders earlier this month.

"He's got 70 Prem games at Gloucester and he's obviously spent some time at Ealing because he wanted to look for more game time," Dowson said.

"He's actually more athletic than I thought he was going to be. He can move well, he's quick, he's got a good skillset.

"Clearly fundamentally in that position you need to be able to carry out your set-piece duties and he does that really well. I like his throwing style and he's coming to terms with our menu because it's all very complex and very different.

"He's coming to terms with it and there's some physicality there.

"Adjusting to our defensive system has taken a couple of weeks but he's done that and we're looking forward to seeing what he's capable of."

Saints were beaten 39-24 by Saracens at StoneX Stadium last weekend.

They were 24-0 down at half-time after a frustrating first 40 minutes.

And at Friday's pre-match media session ahead of the clash with Newcastle, Dowson was asked how this week has been for Saints.

"It's been one of frustration and the fact that we just need to make sure we're better this week going into Newcastle," Dowson said.

"Clearly having Christmas slap bang in the middle of the week has added some levity. We've let the players see their families and enjoy that time but we've got to get back to work and we've got to get back to performing.

"It wasn't one single thing that was missing (in the first half last weekend). It was a general lack of sharpness and hostility in how we wanted to play. At half-time we spoke about that, we spoke pretty directly about how we wanted to be better, and we were better in the second half, but in both the Gloucester game and the Saracens game we haven't started very well, and that's something we need to eradicate as quickly as possible.

"I'm not going to use the South Africa trip as an excuse for last weekend because if there had been some fatigue then you would have seen it in the last 20 minutes, not the first 20 minutes.

"We didn't get what we needed from the build-up and that obviously sits with me.

"We didn't start the game as we needed to and it took us until half-time to regroup and get stuck in.

"After half-time, we flicked the switch and were very good but it was too little, too late."

Newcastle have been much improved under boss Steve Diamond this season, claiming statement wins against Exeter Chiefs and Saracens in the Gallagher Premiership.

And Dowson said: “Steve Diamond has talked up what he wanted to do, and he’s actually done it straight off the bat.

"They beat Saracens and they’ve shown that they’re a very capable side.

"He (Diamond) has reinstilled some of the grit they always competed with and they’re a dangerous team who have got some very dangerous individuals from a carrying point of view. They’ve got (Callum) Chick, (Jamie) Blamire and I really like (Tom) Gordon, the seven, he’s outstanding.

"They’ve also got (Ben) Stevenson and (Adam) Radwan in the backline who are dangerous characters.

"They’ve got dangerous players, they’re very direct and they’re very, very tough and in your face.”