'Job done' - Boyd reflects on Saints' win at Worcester Warriors

Chris Boyd

But the boss was far from delighted with a second-half performance that had given Worcester a glimmer of hope before the hosts eventually fell to a 29-13 defeat.

Saints had headed in at half-time 19-3 up thanks to scores from birthday boy Rory Hutchinson, hooker Sam Matavesi and scrum-half Alex Mitchell.

Dan Biggar stretched the gap to 22-3 with a penalty early in the second period, but Worcester bounced back with quickfire tries from Rory Sutherland and Ashley Beck.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saints held their nerve and bagged the bonus point thanks to James Fish's try 10 minutes from time as they made it back to back maximum hauls on the road in the Gallagher Premiership.

"The outcome was job done, five points, very pleased," Boyd said.

"We're certainly very happy with the performance in the first half but not so in the second half.

"It was a bit of a game of two halves really.

"It was 19-3 at half-time and we absorbed a lot of pressure in our back three, defended really well and created some opportunities against a strong wind.

"It was tough to get through the third but once we got there we scored a couple of tries and then Mitchy ghosted through a little hole to make it three tries at half-time.

"I said to the boys that it was a very well managed half and we wanted to see if we could replicate it, but we couldn't.

"We did have our moments in the second half but we knew how hard it was to get through the field with that wind.