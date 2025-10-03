Jalibert softens stance on Pollock, claiming Saints star is 'good for our sport'

Henry Pollock (photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Matthieu Jalibert appears to have changed his opinion on Saints star Henry Pollock.

After helping Union Bordeaux Bègles beat Saints in the Investec Champions Cup final back in May, Jalibert confronted Pollock on the field and then hit out at him during a post-match interview.

The French fly-half said: "I told him (on the field) that he didn't know our club. They (Saints) said some things in the press which we didn't really appreciate.

"They said that we were a club of mercenaries who are here for the money. I just told him that he doesn't know our history, where we came from and that he must respect all clubs.

"I know it is their way of preparing for matches, but they must have respect too."

However, there was never any evidence to support Jalibert’s claims that Pollock or any of his Saints team-mates said anything disrespectful about Bordeaux.

In fact, they were extremely complimentary, and Jalibert has now changed his tune, realising that Pollock doesn't actually lack respect.

"When you're up against him he's just unbearable," Jalibert told Midi Olympique. "He's just playing his own game, he's great at it. He can be quite annoying, but there's nothing malicious there.

"I don't think it's a lack of respect either... He's just that classic Englishman you love to hate!

"I think he'll be around, getting on our nerves for a few years to come as well."

Pollock was targeted by the Bordeaux players after the final whistle in Cardiff, with Jefferson Poirot earning a ban after grabbing the throat of the Saints star.

But Bordeaux's targeting of Pollock didn't just come on the field, it came during their Champions Cup-winning celebrations, too.

Tevita Tatafu and Jalibert, and even head coach Yannick Bru, were pictured mocking Pollock's 'pulse check' try celebration, made famous after he scored against Leinster in the semi-final.

Tatafu was even pictured holding up a card that read 'Pollock calma calma' while holding his own throat, seemingly referencing the incident involving Poirot.

But Jalibert has now realised that Pollock's character is good for rugby.

And ahead of Saints' trip to face Bordeaux in this season's Investec Champions Cup pool stage game at Stade Chaban-Delmas, Jalibert said: "I think that sort of personality is missing in rugby.

"It's obvious that he's loving the game and it's refreshing to see.

"It's good for our sport, which can often be seen as quite elitist."