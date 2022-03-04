Iyogun providing reason for positivity at Saints

Manny Iyogun

Because, put simply, Manny looks to the manor born.

Despite having only turned 21 in December, the talented youngster has already shown he is capable of taking to the Gallagher Premiership like a duck to water.

He found himself in a sink or swim scenario when Saints faced Exeter Chiefs in the Champions Cup quarter-final at Sandy Park in September 2020 - and swim he did.

Iyogun was given a huge ovation from every member of the travelling contingent as though Saints lost the game, Iyogun showed he could more than mix it with the best.

He allied a strong scrummaging ability with good work around the park as he almost lasted the full game in the absence of Saints’ top four looseheads.

And Iyogun has continued to improve since then, appearing 13 times this season, with four of those starts.

He was part of a Saints scrum that was taking Exeter to task at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens last Sunday, but those efforts were ruined as the hosts were hit by a late comeback while Iyogun and fellow prop Ehren Painter were off the field.

“First half was a really good half for us, it’s just a shame it went slightly away from us in the second half but I enjoyed the game,” Iyogun said.

“I am feeling a lot more comfortable now in terms of gaining knowledge from other players and finding my place in the team.

“I had a quick glimpse back to that first game against Exeter but I didn’t dwell on it too much.

“Every game presents a new challenge so we took it how it was.

“When you’re playing an Exeter side, they’re not an easy team and I definitely respected the challenge.

“I’m just trying to stay really steady in my trajectory, not getting away from myself.

“I’m focusing on what’s important, like my set piece and lineout, and my other bits around the park can add to that.”

Some fans questioned why Iyogun and Painter were withdrawn on 50 minutes last Sunday, having just smashed Exeter in a scrum that led to a try for Juarno Augustus.

But Iyogun said: “To be fair, I was blowing quite a lot in the second half.

“But it enjoyed the opportunity I got out there.

“That scrum was definitely a whole team effort and it was great to see Juarno put the cherry on the cake with that try.”

Iyogun’s family were in attendance to see him impress against Exeter.

And he said: “They were at the game and it was really nice to have them here.

“They struggle to get to most games so it was really nice.

“They live in Essex so they don’t get to too many games but hopefully they can come to a few more in the future.”

Saints may not be in the best form, but that has definitely not dimmed the enthusiasm of the ever-upbeat Iyogun ahead of Saturday’s tricky trip to Gloucester.

“It’s been frustrating because we’ve probably deserved to win the past couple of games but a lack of accuracy has meant they have fallen away from us,” he said.

“It’s about everyone doing their job and going from there.