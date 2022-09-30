'It's great for rugby' - Saints centre Hutchinson excited about Harlequins clash

The tussle at the Twickenham Stoop should provide plenty of fireworks between two teams who love to play with ball in hand.

Saints scored 100 tries in the Gallagher Premiership last season, while Quins won the title in 2021 thanks to their swashbuckling style.

Hutchinson is a back who loves to create, so he can't wait to see what this weekend holds.

Rory Hutchinson

Advertisement

“It's a really exciting game and it's great for rugby,” said the Saints centre.

“Games like this, hopefully it comes across that these are the type of games we want to see.

“I couldn't tell you what's going to happen.

“I watched them on Sunday - I turned on and they were down and they suddenly turned it around.

Advertisement

“They are dangerous, but so are we, so it's going to be an exciting game.

“For us, it's about sticking to our DNA and we don't need to go off script because we are a good team when we get our game on the field.

“It's about making sure we do it for the full 80 minutes.”

Saints lost to Quins at Twickenham last season, but they did beat them in a thriller at the Gardens thanks to a nerveless kick from James Grayson.

Advertisement

And Hutchinson said: “It was a really exciting game of rugby for a spectator.

“We were a bit heart in mouth but fair play to James for knocking that kick over.

“We switched off for a crossfield kick that they juggled and tapped back in, and you can't switch off against Harlequins because they've got some serious wheels in the back line.”

Saints and Quins have both lost two of their opening three Premiership games this season.

Advertisement

But Hutchinson insists the target is still a top-two finish for his team, who were fourth at the end of the previous campaign.

“We had a slow start last year and made it a bit more difficult for ourselves towards the back end,” Hutchinson said.

“We want to be competing for a home semi-final this year.

“The semi-finals we've been in have been away so we really want a home one.

Advertisement

“It will give us confidence for the rest of the season if we can start getting some results together.”

Hutchinson spent the summer on Scotland's tour of Argentina.

He started and scored from full-back, but saw his trip hampered by an ankle problem, though he is now back to full fitness.

“Summer tour was great,” Hutchinson said. “It was my first summer tour and it was a great opportunity and experience for me.

Advertisement

“I obviously played in the back three, which was a bit different, but I really enjoyed my time and I'm always learning and willing to learn.

“It was a great experience and to be able to represent Scotland again was great.

“Having a bit of exposure in the back three at Saints helped me.

“Gregor (Townsend) has obviously seen that and liked what he's seen so if I can get on the field in that position I'm more than happy to do it.

Advertisement

“I was away from the Scotland camp for quite some time so to be back involved is brilliant.

“It's an environment where you can learn from some great players.