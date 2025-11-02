'It was unbelievable!' - full-back Pater so happy with his first Saints home game

James Pater scored his first senior try for Saints (photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

James Pater says it was an 'unbelievable' experience to score on his first appearance for Saints at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

The 18-year-old full-back produced a hugely impressive display as he helped the black, green and gold bag a bonus-point 26-17 success against Harlequins in the PREM Rugby Cup on Saturday evening.

Pater provided a superb try assist for Tom Rowe early on and crossed the whitewash himself in the second period as he put the icing on a fine showing.

It was only his second appearance for Saints, having made his senior debut in the Gallagher PREM final-day clash with Gloucester at Kingsholm back in May.

And Pater loved every second of his first outing for the Saints first team at the Gardens.

“It was unbelievable!” he said.

“The boys fronted up well and we're happy to get a win, especially with so many internationals away.

“We put a big, strong performance out there and represented the Saints well.

“It was a great opportunity to show what we're about and try to get a spot in the first team.

“It wasn't the smoothest, but we had a good start and I felt we should have got more out of it.

“Half-time, we came out flying, got two tries in 10 minutes, gave us a good platform and kind of took the steam out of Quins.”

Pater has been part of an extremely strong Under-18s side at Saints.

And he said: “I was a bit of a late bloomer so I joined the Academy at 16 and I found out I wanted to be a professional.

“Our group of Under-18s basically all live together anyway so we've got the bonds on and off the pitch and that helps when we're on the pitch linking up.

“This is a huge chance for us, a big opportunity to show what we're about in the PREM Cup.”

With the likes of George Furbank and George Hendy in the Saints squad, Pater has the perfect templates to learn from.

And when asked what it meant to him to follow in the footsteps of those players by wearing the Saints 15 shirt, Pater said: “It's an honour.

“It's even better training with the likes of Hendy and Furbs. You learn so much.

“It's such a good environment here at Saints so I'm happy to be here.”