'It was a lot of fun' - Mitchell reflects on Saints' superb showing at Falcons

Mitchell was at the heart of all that was good about the black, green and gold, who secured a fantastic 66-5 success against Newcastle Falcons, scoring 10 tries in the process.

The Saints scrum-half grabbed his side's first try and then produced an incredible defensive intervention, getting to Adam Radwan to stop the Falcons wing scoring.

Having conceded an early try, Saints went on to score 66 unanswered points.

Alex Mitchell scored for Saints against Newcastle Falcons

And Mitchell said: "It was a lot of fun.

"We said before the game that we wanted an 80-minute performance, and I think we did that.

"We're really happy with that and now we wait for Sunday."

On his try-saving tackle, Mitchell said: "I just threw my body at it and got quite lucky.

"Radders is rapid but I managed to get there and defensively we're happy as a team so hopefully we can finish in the top four.

"If you concede a try there, the momentum changes and maybe you change your game plan, you go within yourselves so little moments like that are key for us.

"It's something we struggled with this season but we got the bounce of the ball this time and an 80-minute performance so it's massive."

Saints will need a favour from Saracens, who host London Irish on Sunday.

If Saracens win, Saints will be assured of a play-off place.

And Mitchell said: "All we can do is wait.

"We'll get together, watch the game and hope for the best.

"Obviously it's frustrating it's not in our hands but we've done all we can do, we got the five points and fingers crossed.