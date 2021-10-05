Injury and availability update ahead of Saints' trip to Wasps

David Ribbans

Ribbans was replaced on the teamsheet by Alex Coles after coming down with an illness.

Freeman warmed up with the team but could not take his place in the matchday 23 due to a thigh issue, meaning Ahsee Tuala was named among the replacements.

But both Ribbans and Freeman have been able to train during the early part of this week.

And at Tuesday afternoon's media session, assistant coach Matt Ferguson confirmed both are set to be available to play against Wasps at the CBS Arena on Sunday.

On Ribbans, Ferguson said: "It was a little South Africa flu, I think it's called, but he's been back out training today, he's had some Lemsip and Vicks and he's looking okay.

"He's available for selection this week."

And on Freeman, he added: "I think it was big man's thigh, not cough and cold.

"He's been back running around so I think both of those late withdrawals were precautionary.

"At this stage of the season, with the squad that we've got, we don't need to be forcing people out there with bandages on.

"I expect both players to train fully this week."

Saints' front row options are also starting to look very healthy.

Ferguson explained: "It's really good.

"We've probably got two or three grumpy front rowers around the place, people who haven't featured for us this year.

"We've got Hobbsy (Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi) ready to go, firing.

"Reece Marshall is back on the park and Mikey Haywood is fully training so Monday mornings are not always the happiest space around my desk.

"But what I love about this group is the ability the non-playing group have to drive the playing group.

"The way in which Danny Hobbs scrummaged on Thursday against the starters was the best preparation they could have to play Irish out here.