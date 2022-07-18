IN PICTURES: The heat is on as Saints start pre-season training

The return to training wasn’t for the faint-hearted as Saints got their pre-season preparations started at Northampton School for Boys on Monday morning.

By Tom Vickers
Monday, 18th July 2022, 2:51 pm

The scorching session, overseen by new director of rugby Phil Dowson, was the first step as the black, green and gold get ready for the new campaign, which starts in September.

Saints will play two pre-season matches before the big kick-off, hosting Bedford Blues on August 27 ahead of another, yet to be announced, encounter.

And their journey towards the 2022/23 season is now underway, with Dowson’s men donning their new black training kit in sweltering conditions to start the week.

Here’s your first look at the Saints squad, courtesy of pictures taken by the club at training on Monday...

1. Hands on hips

Paul Hill and James Grayson take it all in

Photo: Northampton Saints/Tom Kwah

2. Smiles better

Oisin Heffernan is fit and raring to go ahead of the new season

Photo: Northampton Saints/Tom Kwah

3. A key Manny

Manny Iyogun gets his hands on the ball

Photo: Northampton Saints/Tom Kwah

4. Dan the man

Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi gets a pass away

Photo: Northampton Saints/Tom Kwah

Phil Dowson
