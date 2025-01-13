In pictures: Saints supporters flock to Paris to soak up game and culture

A huge army of travelling supporters flocked to the French capital to take in the game… and the local culture.

With Saints’ other Investec Champions Cup pool stage away fixture taking place in Pretoria, this was the only real adventure on the radar for many.

And so it showed as so many supporters took trains and planes to follow their side at Stade Jean-Bouin.

On the night before the game, Le Frog & Rosbifs pub was packed with people wearing black, green and gold as Saints fans took the chance to meet up at the venue where BBC Radio Northampton’s Saints Show was taking place.

On Saturday, in the hours before the 6.30pm (local time) kick-off, the meeting point was set as Les Deux Stades, with the official Saints Supporters Club instructing fans to join together for some pre-match drinks.

And join together they did, with Saints songs being belted out inside and outside the bar.

At one point a French TV crew arrived, interviewing fans and continually asking them to start up chants so they could film it.

No encouragement was needed as ‘Oh When the Saints’ and ‘Shoe Army’ rang around the bar.

Suitably fuelled, supporters then headed inside the impressive arena, which sits right next door to Parc des Princes, the current home of Paris St Germain FC.

Stade Jean-Bouin is an arty-looking ground with an eye-catching exterior.

Inside, it is equally as modern and though it wasn’t full, both sets of supporters made themselves heard.

Saints fans started things off with their traditional anthems, while much of the match was played to a backdrop of drums and cries of ‘Paris’ from the people wearing pink.

It was a fantastic atmosphere, with a game to match, as the teams racked up try after try, eventually being separated by 10 points following a frantic encounter.

It was then back to the pub for supporters, though there were suspicions the bar frequented by supporters had to close earlier than planned due to a surplus of beer, such was the demand!

That didn’t prevent a hangover for many, however, as supporters then enjoyed their final night in Paris before heading home with a suitcase packed full of memories on Sunday.

