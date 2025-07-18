Saints' new home kit for the 2025/26 seasonplaceholder image
Saints' new home kit for the 2025/26 season

IN PICTURES: Saints stars show off club's new home kit

By Tom Vickers
Published 18th Jul 2025, 12:21 BST
Saints unveiled their new home kit on Friday afternoon.

Here are a selection of pictures supplied by the club as some star names took on modelling duties...

Saints' new home kit for the 2025/26 season

1. Alex Coles

Saints' new home kit for the 2025/26 season Photo: Northampton Saints

Photo Sales
Saints' new home kit for the 2025/26 season

2. Manny Iyogun

Saints' new home kit for the 2025/26 season Photo: Northampton Saints

Photo Sales
Saints' new home kit for the 2025/26 season

3. George Furbank

Saints' new home kit for the 2025/26 season Photo: Northampton Saints

Photo Sales
Saints' new home kit for the 2025/26 season

4. Chunya Munga

Saints' new home kit for the 2025/26 season Photo: Northampton Saints

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
News you can trust since 1869
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice