IN PICTURES: Saints stars show off club's new home kit

Here are a selection of pictures supplied by the club as some star names took on modelling duties...
1. Alex Coles
Saints' new home kit for the 2025/26 season Photo: Northampton Saints
2. Manny Iyogun
Saints' new home kit for the 2025/26 season Photo: Northampton Saints
3. George Furbank
Saints' new home kit for the 2025/26 season Photo: Northampton Saints
4. Chunya Munga
Saints' new home kit for the 2025/26 season Photo: Northampton Saints
