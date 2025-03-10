Alex Mitchell, Fin Smith, Ollie Sleightholme, Fraser Dingwall and Tommy Freeman all impressed for the Red Rose as they claimed a bonus-point 47-24 success.

The victory means England still have a chance of claiming the Guinness Six Nations title as they are now just a point behind table-toppers France ahead of the final round of action this weekend.

Steve Borthwick’s side will conclude their campaign with a fixture against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday (kick-off 4.45pm), while Italy host Ireland and France entertain Scotland.

England had gone into the game against Italy on the back of morale-boosting triumphs against France and Scotland.

And they built more belief against Italy, scoring seven tries, six of which were converted by metronomic Saints fly-half Smith.

Ollie Sleightholme scored twice, with Tommy Freeman also registering.

Freeman’s try was his fourth in this year’s Six Nations, and if he scores against Wales this weekend, he will have dotted down in all five of England’s matches in the tournament.

Dingwall impressed at centre, showing how much influence he is able to have as he started for England for the first time since last year’s Six Nations.

Mitchell was typically sharp at scrum-half, producing one incredible offload that eventually helped Sleightholme go over in the corner.

England boss Borthwick said: “The way the team accelerated the scoreline was really good.

"This Italian side is really well coached and their battle at the breakdown is fierce.

"When we got quick ball and the contact area right, we took our opportunities."

"The team is progressing and developing.

"It is a young side and it adapted really well."

Looking ahead to facing Wales this weekend, Borthwick said: "I am looking forward to it.

"It is a fantastic place to play rugby, we will recover well and start looking forward to that game."

1 . Alex Mitchell Alex Mitchell impressed once again Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales

2 . Alex Mitchell Alex Mitchell was looking to kick on Photo: David Rogers Photo Sales

3 . Fraser Dingwall Fraser Dingwall featured for the first time in this year's Six Nations Photo: David Rogers Photo Sales