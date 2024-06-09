IN PICTURES: Saints secure stunning Premiership title success in Twickenham thriller

For only the second time in the club’s history, Saints claimed Premiership glory on Saturday as they beat Bath 25-21 in a Twickenham thriller.
The match was a real roller-coaster ride for both sets of supporters, but in the end it was Phil Dowson’s men who emerged victorious against 14-man Bath.
Tries were scored by Tommy Freeman, Ollie Sleightholme and Alex Mitchell, whose score seven minutes from time sealed the success under a hot west London sun.
Here are a selection of pictures from a brilliant and historical day for the club.
1. The match-clinching try
Alex Mitchell scores Saints' crucial third try seven minutes from time (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images) Photo: Steve Bardens
2. We've done it!
Ollie Sleightholme and Lewis Ludlam celebrate victory at the final whistle (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images) Photo: David Rogers
3. Saints are the champions!
The final score is shown on the scoreboard after the Gallagher Premiership final between Saints and Bath (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images) Photo: Steve Bardens
4. Black, green and gold army!
Saints supporters celebrate Ollie Sleightholme's first-half try (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images) Photo: Steve Bardens