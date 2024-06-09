IN PICTURES: Saints secure stunning Premiership title success in Twickenham thriller

For only the second time in the club’s history, Saints claimed Premiership glory on Saturday as they beat Bath 25-21 in a Twickenham thriller.

The match was a real roller-coaster ride for both sets of supporters, but in the end it was Phil Dowson’s men who emerged victorious against 14-man Bath.

Tries were scored by Tommy Freeman, Ollie Sleightholme and Alex Mitchell, whose score seven minutes from time sealed the success under a hot west London sun.

Here are a selection of pictures from a brilliant and historical day for the club.

1 . The match-clinching try Alex Mitchell scores Saints' crucial third try seven minutes from time (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images) Photo: Steve Bardens Photo Sales

2 . We've done it! Ollie Sleightholme and Lewis Ludlam celebrate victory at the final whistle (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images) Photo: David Rogers Photo Sales

3 . Saints are the champions! The final score is shown on the scoreboard after the Gallagher Premiership final between Saints and Bath (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images) Photo: Steve Bardens Photo Sales