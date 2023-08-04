IN PICTURES: Saints reveal new away kit ahead of 2023/24 season
Phil Dowson’s side will debut the fresh look at Goldington Road on Saturday, August 26, when they take on Championship neighbours Bedford Blues in a pre-season friendly (kick-off 1.30pm).
The cutting-edge and environmentally-friendly jersey will cost from £60 (adult) / £45 (junior).
Created by the club’s elite partner Macron for the eighth straight season, with principal partner cinch adorning the front, the 2023/24 away strip combines Saints' traditional colours with innovative styling and graphics throughout the design.
The primarily white jersey is complimented by a modern green and gold pattern which runs down the centre, with the gold repeated on the sleeve cuffs and traditionally-styled collar. Macron’s hero logo sits in black on the right-hand side of the chest, with Saints’ crest over the heart on the left.
Elite partners Travis Perkins, Church’s Shoes, and GRS also feature on the 2023/24 away strip – with the jerseys available in a player-fit and supporter-fit.
Designed with sustainability and respect for the environment in mind, Saints’ new jerseys are made from an ‘Eco-Fabric’, with the 100 per cent PET recycled polyester material certified by Global Recycled Standard.
Producing this fabric requires less water and less energy, and above all it gives a second life to waste PET materials which would otherwise be thrown away.
For every Eco-Fabric shirt produced, around 13 half-litre plastic bottles are recycled.
The club’s home and away kits for the 2023/24 season, as well as the new training wear collection, are available to purchase either online or in-store now from shop.northamptonsaints.co.uk.
Here are some of the best photos from the away kit photoshoot, taken by James Fitchew...