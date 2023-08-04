IN PICTURES: Saints reveal new away kit ahead of 2023/24 season

Saints will return to a white, green and gold colourway when they hit the road during the 2023/24 season, with the club releasing its new away strip this morning.

Phil Dowson’s side will debut the fresh look at Goldington Road on Saturday, August 26, when they take on Championship neighbours Bedford Blues in a pre-season friendly (kick-off 1.30pm).

The cutting-edge and environmentally-friendly jersey will cost from £60 (adult) / £45 (junior).

Created by the club’s elite partner Macron for the eighth straight season, with principal partner cinch adorning the front, the 2023/24 away strip combines Saints' traditional colours with innovative styling and graphics throughout the design.

The primarily white jersey is complimented by a modern green and gold pattern which runs down the centre, with the gold repeated on the sleeve cuffs and traditionally-styled collar. Macron’s hero logo sits in black on the right-hand side of the chest, with Saints’ crest over the heart on the left.

Elite partners Travis Perkins, Church’s Shoes, and GRS also feature on the 2023/24 away strip – with the jerseys available in a player-fit and supporter-fit.

Designed with sustainability and respect for the environment in mind, Saints’ new jerseys are made from an ‘Eco-Fabric’, with the 100 per cent PET recycled polyester material certified by Global Recycled Standard.

Producing this fabric requires less water and less energy, and above all it gives a second life to waste PET materials which would otherwise be thrown away.

For every Eco-Fabric shirt produced, around 13 half-litre plastic bottles are recycled.

The club’s home and away kits for the 2023/24 season, as well as the new training wear collection, are available to purchase either online or in-store now from shop.northamptonsaints.co.uk.

Here are some of the best photos from the away kit photoshoot, taken by James Fitchew...

1 . All smiles George Furbank Photo: JAMES FITCHEW Photo Sales

2 . No smoke without fire Tommy Freeman Photo: JAMES FITCHEW Photo Sales

3 . Something in the air James Ramm Photo: JAMES FITCHEW Photo Sales

4 . Ready to run the show Fin Smith Photo: JAMES FITCHEW Photo Sales