Burger Odendaal has arrived at Saints (picture: Tom Kwah/Northampton Saints)Burger Odendaal has arrived at Saints (picture: Tom Kwah/Northampton Saints)
IN PICTURES: Odendaal arrives as Saints show off new training kit

Burger Odendaal has arrived at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.
By Tom Vickers
Published 11th Jul 2023, 17:03 BST

The powerful South African centre has made the move to Saints after a stint with Japanese side Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo.

And Odendaal looked a happy man as he got started in Northampton, showing off the new grey training kit that will go on sale this week.

Here are the latest training images from Saints, taken by Tom Kwah...

Sam Graham keeps his focus during pre-season training

1. Sam Graham

Sam Graham keeps his focus during pre-season training Photo: Northampton Saints RFC

George Furbank is a key man for Saints

2. George Furbank

George Furbank is a key man for Saints Photo: Northampton Saints RFC

Alex Mitchell has returned to Saints after being surprisingly released by England

3. Alex Mitchell

Alex Mitchell has returned to Saints after being surprisingly released by England Photo: Northampton Saints RFC

Hooker Tom Cruse continues to add his experience to the Saints squad

4. Tom Cruse

Hooker Tom Cruse continues to add his experience to the Saints squad Photo: Northampton Saints RFC

