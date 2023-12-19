Phil Dowson has hailed 'important leader' Sam Graham after the back row forward signed a new deal that will keep him at Saints beyond the current campaign.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Graham has become a key man for the black, green and gold since moving to the club from Championship outfit Doncaster Knights back in 2022.

The 26-year-old has gone from strength to strength at Saints, racking up 31 appearances to date.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has established himself as a hard-hitting and abrasive back rower in his two seasons in Northampton, cementing his place in Saints’ side as well as captaining the team on two occasions.

Sam Graham has signed a new deal at Saints (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

And boss Dowson is delighted to be keeping a player with Graham’s ability and work ethic at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.

“From the moment we first spoke to Sam about coming to Northampton, I’ve been nothing but impressed by him,” Dowson said.

“His desire to grow and develop as a player has been second to none since then.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Sam does a lot of the unseen, ugly stuff out there on the field – the selfless stuff that goes a long way in rugby.

“His understanding of our game and how he fits into it has improved tenfold, and it is testament to his hard work that he’s become an important leader within our group.

“These are exactly the kind of people we want to keep in our environment; the people who are desperate to keep getting better, and to see where they can get to personally, but also desperate to push the club on as well.

"Sam is exactly that kind of person, so we’re delighted to see him stay with us.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Graham has taken his game to new heights this season and he was one of the stars of the show in last Friday's impressive Investec Champions Cup win against Toulon.

And he is delighted to be staying with Saints for the long term.

“I’m really excited about what we’re building here at Saints,” Graham said.

“In the fairly short amount of time I’ve been in Northampton, I’ve become heavily invested in the club and that’s credit to the way that both myself and my family have been welcomed into the tight-knit group here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“My game has grown all round and I’ve loved being given the space to develop alongside some of the best players and coaches that there are in rugby.