'I'm just trying to be myself' - Saints star Pollock thriving in Lions environment

Henry Pollock (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Henry Pollock says he is just trying to be himself in the Lions environment.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the Saints star was delighted to help the men in red get their tour of Australia off to a winning start on Saturday.

Pollock started and completed the 80 minutes in Perth, producing a couple of dazzling moments as the Lions beat Western Force 54-7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 20-year-old was harshly yellow carded just before the break, but he didn't let it affect him as he returned to the field to continue his impressive start to life as a Lion.

Pollock delivered a stunning try assist for Wales scrum-half Tomos Williams during the first half and in the second half he produced a sensational chip and chase, which ultimately helped the Lions to engineer a try for Joe McCarthy.

When asked about the team's display against a Western Force side containing former Saints centre Matt Proctor, Pollock said: "It was a great performance.

"We were obviously disappointed with the result in Dublin (when the Lions lost narrowly to Argentina).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This was our first game Down Under, it was a confident performance, and hopefully that builds into the other games.

"I'm just trying to be myself in that environment."

The Lions have worked hard to acclimatise to life in Australia.

And Pollock said: "It's actually been alright. We just spoke on the flight about trying to get into the time zone as quickly as possible so when we came here it wasn't a massive shock.

"The coaches have been really good and when we've been training we've been able to kill the jet-lag.

"We're all feeling good and we're excited to be here."