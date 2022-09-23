'I live the dream' - Saints coach Vesty ready to relish another derby day

And he is looking forward to seeing them test themselves against the best on Saturday afternoon.

Saints welcome champions Leicester Tigers to cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens (kick-off 3pm).

It will be a first game against Tigers since last season's semi-final defeat there and Chris Boyd's summer departure.

Dan Biggar will be back for Saints this weekend

Vesty has since stepped up from his role as attack coach to head coach, while Phil Dowson is now director of rugby, having been forwards coach last season.

And when asked how much he is looking forward to this weekend, Vesty said: "It's great fun - honestly, I live the dream even if sometimes it doesn't feel like that.

"We get a chance to run out and put what we've done, put our team up against their team and it's a great pleasure and privilege.

"With Leicester having won the league last year, there's a little cross on them.

"When you're playing one of those top teams, it adds a little bit to the game.

"This place has got to be a tough place to come and play, and a win against last year's winners at home would be a statement to make to the Premiership - that's our aim."

Saints have signed several new players during the summer, but Vesty says there is no need to hype the East Midlands derby up for them.

"We don't have to sell it to them," he said.

"Luds (Saints skipper Lewis Ludlam) talked very passionately about it in one meeting but that's all it needs.

"It doesn't help us with a lineout, it doesn't help us with our kick-chase so that's where our focuses have to lie.

"The guys that have come in, yes we've had that chat, but all our focus goes back to that performance because if we perform well, we will win."

Vesty added: "We've talked about the derby, but focusing on our performance is the most important thing we can control.

"It's a big game, I know the fans absolutely love it, but the best thing we can do is focus on our performance.

"We lost in that semi-final and that was the most important thing to come out of it.

"We did some really good things, we didn't quite take advantage of some things we could have and on a different day it could have been slightly different.

"Our game plan and our game style works very well against theirs when we do it very well against what they're trying to do.

"It's about how well we can do what we want to do and how aggressively we can stop theirs as well.

"There are so many little bits that make us tick and we've been working on those for a good few years so we're comfortable in what that looks like.