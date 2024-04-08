'I couldn't have written it better myself' - Saints try hero Hendy reacts to Munster win

George Hendy (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Those are the words of Saints super-sub George Hendy, who came off the bench to score two brilliant tries and earn his side a 24-14 win against Munster on Sunday afternoon.

The speedy wing came into the action on 58 minutes after the hugely impressive Burger Odendaal was forced off with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

And Hendy wasted little time in making an impact, scoring with his first touch as he finished off a flowing counter-attack.

He then delivered a stunning solo effort, breezing past two international stars as he scored the try that took the Investec Champions Cup last-16 tie away from battling Munster.

Saints have now set up a home quarter-final against South African giants Vodacom Bulls at the Gardens on Saturday night (kick-off 8pm).

And Hendy said: "When I came on it was just about simple stuff done well and I was glad to get on the end of a few.

"I think I had three touches in total but I can't really complain with that!

"Watching all the lads out there and being as physical as they were, bashing each other, you're just itching to get on and I knew when I came on I had to give it everything.

"I'm pretty happy!"

Talking through his tries, Hendy added: "That first try was pretty special from the backs and we train that pretty hard.

"I was absolutely busting myself to get there and knew I just had to keep up with Sleights (Ollie Sleightholme) because he is pretty quick.

"But the second try, I was pretty ecstatic after that.

"I saw the defender just sort of sitting back on his heels a little bit and that was my incentive to just go and take him on.

"We do a lot of work on beating defenders, especially that first guy, so as soon as I saw him hesitate, I was like 'I've got him here'.

"I just kept high kneesing it to the try line!

"The noise all just blurred into one and I couldn't really hear much but I'm pretty happy.