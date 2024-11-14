Hutchinson rewarded for fine Saints form as he starts for Scotland against Portugal

By Tom Vickers
Published 14th Nov 2024, 14:42 GMT
Rory Hutchinson has been in fine form for Saints (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Rory Hutchinson has been in fine form for Saints (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Rory Hutchinson will win his first Scotland cap since 2022 when he starts against Portugal on Saturday (kick-off 3.10pm).

Hutchinson has been handed the 13 shirt for the match at Scottish Gas Murrayfield.

It will be an eighth cap for the 28-year-old, who was named Saints player of the month for September.

Hutchinson's Saints team-mate Elliot Millar Mills is also set to be involved this weekend after the tighthead prop was named among the replacements.

Scotland team to face Portugal: 15 Tom Jordan – Glasgow Warriors (2); 14 Darcy Graham – Edinburgh Rugby (40), 13 Rory Hutchinson – Saints (7), 12 Stafford McDowall – Glasgow Warriors (7) captain, 11 Arron Reed – Sale Sharks (2); 10 Adam Hastings – Glasgow Warriors (31), 9 George Horne – Glasgow Warriors (32) vice-captain; 1 Jamie Bhatti – Glasgow Warriors (34), 2. Patrick Harrison – Edinburgh Rugby (2), 3 Will Hurd – Leicester Tigers (2); 4 Alex Craig – Scarlets (4), 5 Alex Samuel – Glasgow Warriors (uncapped); 6 Luke Crosbie – Edinburgh Rugby (11) vice-captain, 7 Ben Muncaster – Edinburgh Rugby (uncapped), 8 Josh Bayliss – Bath Rugby (8).

Replacements: 16 Johnny Matthews – Glasgow Warriors (1), 17 Rory Sutherland – Glasgow Warriors (35), 18 Elliot Millar Mills – Saints (6), 19 Ewan Johnson – Oyonnax (3), 20 Freddy Douglas – Edinburgh Rugby (uncapped), 21 Jamie Dobie – Glasgow Warriors (8), 22 Matt Currie – Edinburgh Rugby (3), 23 Kyle Rowe – Glasgow Warriors (8).

