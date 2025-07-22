Hunter can't wait for Women's Rugby World Cup to arrive at the Gardens

Sarah Hunter (photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Former England captain Sarah Hunter is excited that the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup is heading to Northampton.

Hunter will be part of the Red Roses’ coaching staff for the tournament including when England take on Samoa at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens on August 30.

Loughborough Lightning’s Premiership Women’s Rugby team play many of their home games at the stadium, which is one of five traditional rugby venues being used for the World Cup.

“It is great to go to venues that are rugby hotbeds,” Hunter said. “Where you are going to have rugby, fans come out that know the players, know the teams, and it just gives a slightly different energy.

“Knowing that matches have sold out because people are rugby fans that are wanting to come and that women’s rugby will grow in those areas.

“That is the great thing about the Rugby World Cup, we are going to new rugby areas, and we are going to rugby hotbeds where we can continue to develop that growth.

“And you never know, there might be some people who haven’t been there, and I think that is the great thing especially about the Red Roses and the venues we are going to.

“There is a real mix and a great blend between some old and some new fans along the way to get behind the Red Roses, which will be brilliant.”

England’s group games in Northampton and Brighton have sold out, while the opener at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland is expecting to attract a big crowd in non-rugby heartland.

Hunter will be involved at the World Cup as England’s defence coach having swapped playing for coaching in 2023.

She was part of the first cohort of the Gallagher High Performance Academy, a World Rugby initiative to increase the number of female coaches in elite rugby.

Hunter was embedded with England for their victorious WXV campaign, and 16 more coaches will get an opportunity to work with their unions at the World Cup.

England’s most-capped player added: “They place you with your union at a tournament, so you can fully embed and put all those learnings into practice.

“Having that opportunity to have that support right from the beginning has been a huge benefit to me.”

