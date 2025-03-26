Saints boss Phil Dowson (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Saints boss Phil Dowson says new signing Amena Caqusau is a player with 'huge potential'.

The 20-year-old wing will arrive at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens from Glasgow Warriors this summer.

Caqusau was born in Salisbury but made the journey north of the border to study at Queen Victoria School in Dunblane for seven years.

He represented Glasgow Hutchesons Aloysians for the 2022/23 season, making the transition from age-grade rugby to the senior men’s game, before being picked up by the Warriors on his first professional contract.

Caqusau has featured for Scotland at age-grade level in both the Under-18s and the Under-20s, starting three times in last year’s U20 Six Nations Championship.

And Dowson is looking forward to welcoming the talented youngster to Saints ahead of next season.

“We first noticed Amena playing in the Under-20s Six Nations last year, while we were watching Henry Pollock, Craig Wright and Archie McParland, and his natural athleticism was clear to see," Dowson said.

“His father hails from Fiji and played Sevens and XVs for the British Army, and Amena has that very Fijian ability to beat players, to be powerful in contact, and to get offloads away.

“We really liked the way he played, and then we did our research and he came across as a really hardworking character, who wasn’t necessarily playing much up in Glasgow.

"We felt that within our pathway system, he had huge potential.

“We’re excited to see what he can do in open field. He has an eye for a break, and also has a good feel for making shots in defence as well.

“Amena is hungry to play and to show what he is capable of, and we are keen to have him in our environment to give him the chance to work and develop.”