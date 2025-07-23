Home start for Saints as they host Exeter Chiefs in Gallagher PREM opener

Phil Dowson (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Saints will start the new Gallagher PREM season at home after the fixtures were revealed on Wednesday morning.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phil Dowson’s men will open their league campaign against Exeter Chiefs at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens on Sunday, September 28 (kick-off 1pm).

Their first away game comes a week later as they travel to Gloucester for another Sunday encounter (kick-off 3pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And then comes a huge derby-day date with Leicester Tigers at the Gardens on Saturday, October 11 (kick-off 3.05pm).

Saints must make the long trip to Newcastle Falcons on the following Friday (October 17, kick-off 7.45pm) before returning home to take on Saracens on Friday, October 24 (kick-off 7.45pm).

They are at home twice over the festive period, with matches against Sale Sharks (Saturday, December 20, kick-off 3pm) and Harlequins (Saturday, January 3, 5.30pm) sandwiching a trip to face Bath on December 27 (kick-off 5.30pm).

And there will be a new venue to visit on the weekend of March 28 as Saints’ away game against Saracens will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The derby-day against Leicester Tigers at Mattioli Woods Welford Road will take place on the weekend of May 9.

Saints will finish their regular-season campaign at Harlequins on the weekend of June 6.

This season, the Premiership Rugby Cup will kick off the competitive action, though Saints are not in action on the first weekend of that as they have a bye, due to there only being five teams in each of the two pools.

The Champ Rugby clubs are not involved in the competition this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints will play pre-season matches at Bedford Blues (Friday, September 5) and Glasgow Warriors (Friday, September 12) before starting their Premiership Rugby Cup campaign on the weekend of September 19/20/21.

Saints’ Gallagher Prem fixtures

Sunday, September 29: Exeter Chiefs (home), 1pm, TNT Sports

Sunday, October 5: Gloucester (away), 3pm, TNT Sports

Saturday, October 11: Leicester Tigers (home), 3.05pm, TNT Sports

Friday, October 17: Newcastle Falcons (away), 7.45pm, Discovery +

Friday, October 24: Saracens (home), 7.45pm), TNT Sports

Saturday, November 29: Bristol Bears (away), 5.45pm, TNT Sports

Saturday, December 20: Sale Sharks (home), 3pm, Discovery +

Saturday, December 27: Bath (away), 5.30pm, TNT Sports

Saturday, January 3: Harlequins (home), 5.30pm, TNT Sports

Weekend of January 24: Sale Sharks (away)

Weekend of March 21: Newcastle Falcons (home)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weekend of March 28: Saracens (away, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

Weekend of April 18: Exeter Chiefs (away)

Weekend of April 25: Bath (home)

Weekend of May 9: Leicester Tigers (away)

Weekend of May 16: Bristol Bears (home)

Weekend of May 30: Gloucester (home)

Weekend of June 6: Harlequins (away)