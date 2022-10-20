Hinkley continues to catch the eye at Saints

The Saints back row forward doesn't hold back, taking on questions as he would opposition players.

Hinkley also possesses good humour, smiling throughout, especially when it is pointed out that his new look makes him appear extra-ferocious on the field.

"Basically, I've got alopecia which started coming on aggressively during the past couple of months," Hinkley explained.

"In one of the PRC games, I looked up and I saw that a bit was going at the top and it looked like I was actually going bald, so I was like 'right, it's going'.

"I shaved it off and hopefully it comes back, but if not, I look hard bald anyway!"

Hinkley has caught the eye once again this season, and not just because of his alteration in appearance.

He has got stronger as each game has come his way, starting five times already.

Advertisement

Aaron Hinkley

But he feels he has much more to give in the weeks and months to come.

"It's been a bit of a mixed bag," said Hinkley, who earned a contract with Saints after impressing greatly during a trial period with the club last season.

"The four, five, six, seven, eight and 20 shirts are an absolute dogfight. Everyone's fit and everyone's on form at the moment.

Advertisement

"One week, I'll be completely dropped and the next week I'll be starting.

"It's really good to have such healthy competition in the side, and I'm glad to be part of it.

"I didn't have the best pre-season because I got ill so I wasn't that good at the beginning of the season.

"I've found a bit of form recently and the two PRC games and the game last weekend went really well.

Advertisement

"I'm pretty happy but there's still a lot to work on."

While Hinkley may not be totally happy with his form, he couldn't be happier with his current surroundings.

"I love it here," he said.

"It's the best club I've been at and I absolutely love it."

Advertisement

So why does former Gloucester and Exeter man Hinkley love Saints so much?

"It's partially because I'm playing - and the S&C staff are really good," he said.

"I enjoy being part of the squad with the boys, and the coaches give me some good feedback. They really buy in to how you feel so they will actually sit down and explain stuff to you: why you've been dropped and things like that.

"It's a good brand of rugby because I've been at clubs in the past where it didn't really feel like they were going to score as much.

Advertisement

"Every time you put a Saints shirt on, you know there's going to be loads of tries."

That has certainly been the case during Hinkley's time at the club, with Saints involved in some incredible roller-coaster matches.

And he clearly enjoys the style of rugby and being able to learn from some England stars at the Gardens.

"I'm learning off some good back rows like Luds (Lewis Ludlam) and Courts (Courtney Lawes)," Hinkley said. "I'm trying to pick their brains as much as I can.

Advertisement

"The style of rugby suits me because I like an open game, I like getting my hands on the ball on the edges so I feel like I fit into it well but I'm trying to learn as much as I can."

While trying to learn, Hinkley is also trying to teach.

He recently started alongside hugely talented 17-year-old Henry Pollock in the Saints back row, with both players able to shine in a big Premiership Rugby Cup win against Saracens.

"I did the Henry role when I was at Gloucester and I'm trying to get behind him and give him as much help and feedback as I can so he can carry on being as good as he is," Hinkley said.

Advertisement

"He's good. If he keeps working hard he could be very good.