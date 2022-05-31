Hinkley 'buzzing' as he signs long-term deal at Saints

Aaron Hinkley has been hugely impressive since joining Saints on trial

The flanker has enjoyed a hugely successful trial spell at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

He first turned out for the black, green and gold in the Mobbs Memorial Match in April before injuries opened the door to a place in the first-team squad.

Hinkley was named on the bench for the crucial Gallagher Premiership clash with Harlequins and he quickly came on to make his debut following an injury to Juarno Augustus inside the opening 10 minutes.

The 23-year-old went on to deliver one of the most memorable debut displays in Saints history, helping his side to secure a bonus-point 32-31 win that kept their play-off hopes alive.

He then starred again in a 42-38 defeat at Saracens a few weeks later, and Hinkley has already established himself as an important figure in the Saints back row.

He recently agreed a deal until the end of the season, but that has now been extended as he penned a long-term contract.

And Hinkley, who was previously at Exeter Chiefs, said: “I’m buzzing to sign on at Saints long-term having been at the club for a few months now.