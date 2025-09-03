'He's massive!' - Munga expects JJ to be a big difference maker for Saints

JJ van der Mescht (picture: Northampton Saints)

Chunya Munga has backed 'massive' summer signing JJ van der Mescht to be a big difference maker for Saints this season.

Van der Mescht has arrived from Stade Français and the South African lock is sure to add a huge amount of extra power to the black, green and gold pack.

The 26-year-old is listed as 6ft 7ins and 145kg, and Saints have already seen what he can do as he was man of the match in an Investec Champions Cup game against them for Stade back in January.

Van der Mescht is now very much a Northampton player though, and fellow Saints second row Munga expects him to have a sizeable say in the campaign ahead.

"He's big!" Munga said.

"He's someone who is working his way back into fitness so we haven't been able to see too much of him but we're all aware of what he brings.

"He's massive so for us that's really important because the game is so collision-based and if you get yourself on the front foot, that big carry or that big tackle can be the difference between a penalty or not, and that swings momentum.

"We're looking forward to him adding to what we do. Especially as a second row, I look at that and think 'that's great, perfect competition for me'.

"We have a good, competitive group already and it only makes the group stronger.

"You know that when you're fighting for positions or trying to play games, you have to be on your A game and you have to get better so it's something I personally enjoy about additions like JJ coming in.

"It will be exciting to see how he goes and I'm looking forward to it."