Hat-trick hero Pearson eager to help Saints maintain momentum in Munster match

Tom Pearson is desperate to help Saints keep their hot streak going as they look forward to a trip to Thomond Park on Saturday evening.

Pearson picked up a hat-trick against Bayonne as the black, green and gold delivered a superb showing in a 61-14 success at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Friday night.

It ensured Saints booked their place in the last 16, where they will enjoy home advantage.

Phil Dowson's side have won eight matches in a row, but that record will be severely tested by a Munster team who won at Toulon on Saturday.

Tom Pearson scored a hat-trick against Bayonne (photo by Ben Stansall / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

And Pearson said: "We just want to keep going as long as we can.

"We've got Munster away, which, as we know, is no easy place to go.

"Those guys have been really strong in Europe for a number of years now so that will be a massive test for us, but we've got to keep going as we are."

Pearson savoured the battle with Bayonne as he delivered yet another reminder of his immense talent.

"I just hope it was as good to watch as it was to play in!" he said.

"It was a bit mental in the first half and going in at half-time, it's difficult to know what to say when you're 42 points up.

"We were really happy with it and you can see how happy we were.

"It was a bit of carnage and it was good to see the variety of tries we scored. It's a good sign for us.

"It's organised chaos and something we got right was that after we scored, we composed ourselves to get the next job right. We did that really well so that was pleasing for us."

Pearson was part of a hugely impressive Saints back row against Bayonne, with Courtney Lawes also on the scoresheet on the night.

"It's unbelievable to play with Courtney," he said. "He's got to be one of the best players I've ever played with.

"All round the pitch, attack and defence, you know if he's on your team, it's going to be a good day.

"He's very good at those intricate things, always speaking in attack and he organises things really well.

"He's a hell of a player."

Pearson may have racked up a hat-trick against Bayonne, but it was Tommy Freeman who claimed the player of the match award for a sensational showing.

"I thought Freemo was unreal, as were a lot of other players," Pearson said.

"It would have been tough to pick a man of the match.

"Furbs (George Furbank), Fin (Smith), there were so many good performances.

"A lot of my tries were team tries with space created by other players so I can't take all the credit to be honest."

Pearson joined Saints last summer after being left out of work by London Irish's demise.

He enjoyed a fantastic 2022/23 campaign and has continued that momentum this season.

And with the Six Nations just around the corner, many will be expecting Pearson to play a big part for England in the tournament.

"It was about coming to Saints and doing more of the same," Pearson said.

"It's a team that played a similar style of rugby (to London Irish), good coaches, good young players and I just wanted to carry on that momentum from last season.