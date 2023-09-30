Hat-trick hero Freeman helps Saints to deliver stunning comeback to sink Bath

Tommy Freeman scored Saints' first try against Bath (picture: Adam Gumbs)

Freeman's third try, which he started from inside his own half, allied with a fine conversion from Fin Smith, put Saints ahead for the first time in the game.

And Bath, who had led 42-19, couldn't find a way back as the black, green and gold bagged a bonus-point 43-42 Premiership Rugby Cup win.

It was a real show of character from a Saints side who had looked overpowered at times before the break, with Bath fielding an established pack.

And Phil Dowson's men can now head into their final cup pool stage clash, at home to Doncaster Knights next Sunday, with some momentum.

It wasn't all good news on the day though as Saints were hit by a double injury blow before the whistle sounded, with Sam Graham and Juarno Augustus forced to withdraw from the starting 15.

Bath came out of the blocks quickly and after bundling Saints into touch from the kick-off, they applied the squeeze.

The visiting pack made the most of a penalty kicked to the corner, and hooker Tom Dunn rumbled over from the lineout drive.

Ben Spencer added the conversion and Saints were hit with another blow as prop Manny Iyogun was forced off inside just three minutes.

The Bath pack were dominant in the early stages and after they won a penalty at scrum time, Saints were under siege again.

It didn't take long for Bath to work the ball to Ted Hill, with the back row forward proving too strong as he stretched out an arm to score.

Spencer converted and it was all Bath, with the away side totally in control.

It didn't take long for a third try to arrive as the men in yellow walked through their hosts, with centre Max Ojomoh applying the finishing touch.

Spencer again converted and it was 21-0 after just 17 minutes at a deflated Gardens.

Saints needed a spark, and they finally got it when some slick handling allowed skipper and centurion George Furbank to send Freeman in out wide.

Fin Smith kicked the conversion but the Saints coaches were far from happy with an incident in the build-up to the try as Robbie Smith seemed to have been floored by a shoulder to the head.

However, there was no television match official to call on and Bath really got away with one.

The away side made the most of their reprieve almost immediately as they cut Saints apart so easily once more, with Tom de Glanville cruising in for his team's bonus-point try.

Spencer again added the extras with aplomb and frustration was rising in the home ranks.

Saints responded by showing some power of their own as Ethan Waller picked up and burrowed over, allowing Smith to cut the gap to 14 points with the successful conversion.

The balance of power had really started to shift, with Bath now giving away penalty after penalty.

And after Saints went to the corner, Trevor Davison powered over for his first try in black, green and gold.

Smith missed the conversion and there was still time for Bath to make him pay as they again set up an attack in the Saints 22, proving far too powerful again as Sam Underhill scored.

Spencer again applied the gloss with the boot, and the gap was 16 points at the break.

Bath struck first in the second period as Furbank and James Ramm were beaten by the bounce of the ball, allowing de Glanville to grab it and go over for the score.

Spencer made it an eye-watering 42-19 with the conversion, but Saints hit back almost immediately as Freeman went over for his second.

Smith added the extras and Saints added another try to their tally when replacement hooker Curtis Langdon peeled away from a maul to score in the corner.

The conversion was missed but there seemed to be some momentum behind the black, green and gold, with the home fans starting to lift the noise levels.

Furbank was stopped agonisingly close to the line after going for glory but Tom Seabrook, who had just come on, had an easier task soon after, finishing off a fine move that included a lovely offload from Fraser Dingwall.

Smith again saw his conversion attempt drift wide but the deficit was now just six points and there was still more than 12 minutes to play.

The best effort of the day was to follow two minutes later as Freeman picked up inside his own half, spotted a gap, turned on the turbos, kicked ahead twice and then dived on the ball to complete his hat-trick.

Smith held his nerve to convert from the touchline, and Saints were ahead for the first time in the match, with the home fans roaring with delight as the ball bisected the posts.

Bath were unable to get up a head of steam in the closing stages as Saints shut the door, securing a morale-boosting success on home soil.

Saints: Furbank (c); Ramm (Seabrook 64), Dingwall, Hutchinson (Thame 49), Freeman; F Smith, James; Iyogun (E Waller 3), R Smith (Langdon 49), Davison (Hill 61); Coles, Munga (Moon 49); Pearson (Lockett 49), Pollock, Scott-Young.

Bath: Gallagher (Francis 64); Cokanasiga, Ojomoh, Butt, de Glanville; Bailey, Spencer (c) (Schreuder 61); Obano (Schoeman 55), Dunn (Annett 55), du Toit (Jonker 55); Roux (van Velze 55), Ewels; Hill, Underhill (Al-Kareem 74), Reid.