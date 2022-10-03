Harlequins 35 Northampton Saints 29: Tom Vickers' review and player ratings

That seems to be the mantra for both Saints and Harlequins - and what a game it made for on Sunday afternoon.

Just when you thought Quins had control, chaos reigned supreme.

Just when you thought Saints were starting to get a semblance of their own control, chaos came back to bite them.

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto

In the end, it was a truly frantic, frenetic afternoon that left everyone of a Saints persuasion wondering how three points had slipped away.

The reality was that it was because the ball had slipped away far too many times in such promising positions.

Saints dominated territory and possession to an extent you would expect against a Championship team, not a side that were Premiership champions two seasons ago.

But Quins are of course no second-tier side.

They are clinical – so capable of landing sucker punch after sucker punch.

And that is exactly what they did.

On a day when the ball was mainly in Saints hands or on the ground, Quins scored five tries, including two in the opening eight minutes.

They exposed porous Saints defending time and again.

While at the other end, Phil Dowson’s side, who enjoyed a staggering 77 per cent of the territory, were hammering loudly at the door without managing to find the key.

By the time they did truly put it all together, they were 35-15 down.

The pressure that seemed to blight them at points was off.

And in that environment, they can be so dangerous. Just as Quins have been in recent years.

Both sides thrive when they are the hunters rather than the hunted.

And you always felt that whichever team took the lead going into the final 20 minutes would show vulnerability.

So it proved.

Saints kept swarming over Quins, so much so that they gave themselves the chance to perform a remarkable rescue act with a few minutes to go.

There was every chance of an incredible concision at the Twickenham Stoop, bringing back those Ben Botica memories and, more recently, that Saints win at Bath.

But Quins, to their credit, stood tall. They would not let indiscipline be their undoing.

And, as it had for so much of the day, the ball, and the game squirmed from Saints’ grasp.

It was a frustrating finish to a truly frustrating encounter for the black, green and gold.

But they could be proud, not only of the spirit they continued to show late on but of the sheer dominance they had at times against such a good side.

What was missing though, was what has been missing against so many top teams in recent times: that crucial composure and ability to get over the line when it matters most.

Saints continue to struggle in terms of getting wins against sides they consider their rivals for a top-four place.

They are like a golfer with an incredible tee-to-green game, only for the putting to let them down in the true pressure moments.

They have shown promise against the likes of Sale, Leicester, Saracens and Quins, yet had little to show for it, aside from one win against the Twickenham team back in April.

And until they can sink those pressure putts and shed this unlucky losers tag, they will struggle to achieve their aims, no matter how impressive their build-up play and self-belief is.

How they rated...

GEORGE FURBANK - always looked a threat when he got his hands on the ball, and flew through a gap to finish well... 7

TOMMY FREEMAN - continues to score tries and cause problems for the opposition. Has now equalled Mark Cueto's record of scoring in eight consecutive Premiership matches... 7

FRASER DINGWALL - wasn't able to have as much influence on this match as he normally would have. Saw his early attempt at a pass under pressure picked off for a Quins try, ... 6.5

RORY HUTCHINSON - came agonisingly close to scoring during the first half, but was bundled into touch. Came off before Saints' late fightback started... 6

TOM COLLINS - would have been screaming to receive a pass from Alex Mitchell that would surely have resulted in a first-half try, but as it was it turned out to be a frustrating day for the speedy wing... 6

Advertisement

DAN BIGGAR - will have been disappointed to see Luke Northmore wriggle past him to score, but he was off balance and he was largely very steady... 6.5

ALEX MITCHELL - there were one or two moments he would want back, but he was a typically sparky presence for Saints, setting the tone for some fine moves... 7

MANNY IYOGUN - CHRON STAR MAN - having had a tough time against Tigers on the previous weekend, this was an incredible way to bounce back. He kept the Saints scrum steady, defended well and powered on for the full 80... 7.5

SAM MATAVESI - saw the ball slip through his grasp unusually on one key occasion, but didn't do too much wrong overall... 6.5

ALFIE PETCH - more than held his own at scrum time, and didn't do too badly in open play either as he continues to show he can deliver at this level... 7

LUKHAN SALAKAIA-LOTO - what a signing this man looks to be for Saints! He may have been sin-binned here, but his all-round display was ferocious and he made a huge impact on the game... 7.5

ALEX COLES - the lofty lock could have written his name on the scoresheet at least once as he caused huge problems for Quins, but the finishing touches just weren't there on this occasion... 6.5

ANGUS SCOTT-YOUNG - came in for the injured Courtney Lawes but wasn't really able to make his mark on this match before being withdrawn... 6

LEWIS LUDLAM - the skipper showed great determination to score Saints' first try, and he will feel he should have had two to his name as he was denied for what the referee deemed a double movement... 7.5

JUARNO AUGUSTUS - a powerful performance from the No.8, who seemed to pop up all over the field, desperately trying to push his team on... 7.5

Replacements (who played more than 20 minutes)

ALEX MOON (for Scott-Young 44) - has made a decent start to the season and his hunger to try to blast holes in defences is definitely there... 6.5

MATT PROCTOR (for Hutchinson 54) - showed some lovely handling at times, with one offload setting up Freeman, and certainly made a difference... 6.5

OLLIE SLEIGHTHOLME (for Collins 54) - wasn't quite able to find a way through as Quins stopped him from getting up a head of steam... 6