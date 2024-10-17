'Good challenge' for Saints as they bid to bounce back from derby-day defeat

Saints boss Phil Dowson (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Phil Dowson believes Friday’s battle with Sale Sharks will be a 'good challenge' for his players as they bid to put their derby-day disappointment to bed.

The black, green and gold were beaten 24-8 by Leicester Tigers at Mattioli Woods Welford Road last Saturday, scoring just one try on a day when they went over the whitewash five times without reward.

Saints have now lost two of their four games at the start of their Gallagher Premiership title defence and host a Sale side who boast a formidable forward pack.

And Dowson said: "It's not overly dissimilar to Tigers in terms of the fact they have a very, very big forward pack, some very canny half-backs and wingers who are in great form.

"They're a really talented group, very physical and a good challenge for us after the disappointment of last weekend.

"We're frustrated, a bit disappointed, a bit annoyed but we're not downhearted because we did lots of things that were good.

"There's clearly elements of our game that need to be better, that's always the case, but the reaction from the players has, as always, been excellent and inspiring for the coaches because they're so hungry to get back into it and get stuck into Friday."

Saints were given a tough time at the scrum by Tigers, who bossed that area of the game as they laid a foundation for a clinical home success.

"The front row boys were disappointed and Ferg (Saints assistant coach Matt Ferguson) was disappointed because we know we need to be better than that and we can be better than that," Dowson said.

"We perhaps went away from some of the stuff we've been doing, and that's frustrating, and I've got no doubt those lads will put that right this weekend against another big pack.

"And then in terms of finishing, it's about being able to get the ball down onto the grass, because we created loads around the 22.”