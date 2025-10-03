Gloucester v Northampton Saints: Full team news for Sunday's game

James Martin is set to make his Gallagher PREM debut (picture: Northampton Saints)

Another five players have been added to Saints unavailable list ahead of Sunday's Gallagher PREM game against Gloucester, taking the total to 19 missing men for the match at Kingsholm.

Craig Wright, Trevor Davison and Sam Graham all suffered head injuries in last Sunday's 33-33 draw with Exeter Chiefs and they are going through return-to-play protocols, meaning they are ruled out.

Fraser Dingwall and James Ramm managed to complete the game against Exeter but they have also now been listed as 'not considered for selection'.

It means Rory Hutchinson returns to take the place of Dingwall at centre, while summer signing James Martin, who joined from Coventry, lines up on the wing, making his Gallagher PREM debut.

Henry Walker replaces Wright at hooker, while Elliot Millar Mills comes in for Davison, with Zimbabwe tighthead prop Cleopas Kundiona primed for his competitive Saints debut from the bench.

Callum Chick captains the side, which includes South African lock JJ van der Mescht, who comes in to start after appearing as a replacement last Sunday.

Ed Prowse drops out of the squad, but Tom Lockett is ready to return from concussion and he is named on the bench.

Robbie Smith is also among the replacements as the hooker gets set for his first Saints appearance since last October after recovering from a serious knee injury.

Saints remain without their four British & Irish Lions stars as they are not able to return from their mandatory rest period until next Saturday's game against Leicester Tigers.

This week's 'not considered for selection' list is as follows: Emeka Atuanya, Amena Caqusau, Trevor Davison, Fraser Dingwall, Tommy Freeman, George Furbank, Sam Graham, Tom James, Josh Kemeny, Curtis Langdon, Alex Mitchell, Chunya Munga, Henry Pollock, Charlie Ulcoq, Ollie Sleightholme, Fin Smith, Tom West, Craig Wright.

As for Gloucester, they have been boosted by the return of loosehead prop Ciaran Knight and hooker Seb Blake in the front row, lining up alongside Afo Fasogbon.

Freddie Thomas and Cam Jordan pack down in the second row, with Josh Basham, James Venter and Jack Mann completing the pack.

Tomos Williams skippers the side from scrum-half once more, with Ross Byrne at fly-half.

In the midfield, Will Joseph replaces Max Llewellyn, partnering Seb Atkinson.

Ollie Thorley, Ben Loader and Charlie Atkinson combine in the back three.

Director of rugby George Skivington has opted for a 6:2 split on the bench, with Jack Innard, Archie McArthur, Kirill Gotovtsev, Matias Alemanno, Hugh Bokenham and Harry Taylor covering the forwards and the versatile Caolan Englefield and Josiah Edwards-Giraud in reserve for the backs.

Bokenham and Edwards-Giraud are set to make their Gallagher PREM debuts.

Gloucester: 15 Charlie Atkinson; 14 Ben Loader, 13 Will Joseph, 12 Seb Atkinson (vc), 11 Ollie Thorley; 10 Ross Byrne, 9 Tomos Williams (c); 1 Ciaran Knight, 2 Seb Blake, 3 Afolabi Fasogbon; 4 Freddie Thomas, 5 Cam Jordan; 6 Josh Basham, 7 James Venter, 8 Jack Mann.

Replacements: 16 Jack Innard, 17 Archie McArthur, 18 Kirill Gotovtsev, 19 Matias Alemanno, 20 Hugh Bokenham, 21 Harry Taylor, 22 Caolan Englefield, 23 Josiah Edwards-Giraud.

Saints: 15 George Hendy; 14 Edoardo Todaro, 13 Rory Hutchinson, 12 Tom Litchfield; 11 James Martin; 10 Anthony Belleau, 9 Archie McParland; 1 Emmanuel Iyogun, 2 Henry Walker, 3 Elliot Millar Mills; 4 Alex Coles, 5 JJ Van Der Mescht; 6 Angus Scott-Young, 7 Tom Pearson, 8 Callum Chick (c).

Replacements: 16 Robbie Smith, 17 Danilo Fischetti, 18 Cleopas Kundiona, 19 Tom Lockett, 20 Fyn Brown, 21 Jonny Weimann, 22 Toby Thame, 23 James Pater.