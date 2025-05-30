Gloucester v Northampton Saints: Big match preview

Rory Hutchinson is the only player who started last weekend's final to start against Gloucester (photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Competition: Gallagher Premiership (round 18)

Venue: Kingsholm Stadium, Gloucester

Date and kick-off time: Saturday, May 31, 2025, 3.05pm

Weather forecast: 22c, partly cloudy

Live television coverage: TNT Sports

Referee: Anthony Woodthorpe

Assistant referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys and Jonathan Healy

TMO: Andrew Jackson

No.4: Veryan Boscawen

Gloucester: 15. Santi Carreras; 14. Christian Wade, 13. Chris Harris, 12. Seb Atkinson, 11. Jack Cotgreave; 10. Gareth Anscombe, 9. Tomos Williams; 1. Ciaran Knight, 2. Jack Singleton, 3. Afo Fasogbon; 4. Freddie Clarke, 5. Arthur Clark; 6. Jack Clement, 7. Lewis Ludlow (c), 8. Ruan Ackermann.

Replacements: 16. Seb Blake, 17. Jamal Ford-Robinson, 18. Kirill Gotovtsev, 19. Cam Jordan, 20. Freddie Thomas, 21. Caolan Englefield, 22. Will Butler, 23. George Barton.

Saints: 15. Jake Garside; 14. Toby Cousins, 13. Henry Lumley, 12. Tom Litchfield, 11. Ollie Sleightholme; 10. Rory Hutchinson, 9. Jonny Weimann; 1. Tarek Haffar, 2. Henry Walker, 3. Luke Green; 4. Ed Prowse (c), 5. Chunya Munga; 6. Archie Benson, 7. Tom Pearson, 8. Fyn Brown.

Replacements: 16. Nathan Langdon, 17. Emmanuel Iyogun, 18. Elliot Millar Mills, 19. Callum Hunter-Hill, 20. Tom Lockett, 21. Iakopo Mapu, 22. James Pater, 23. Ewan Baker.

Not considered for Saints selection: Juarno Augustus, George Furbank, Sam Graham, George Hendy, George Makepeace-Cubitt, Temo Mayanavanua, Archie McParland, Burger Odendaal, James Ramm, Charlie Savala, Robbie Smith, Toby Thame, Tom West, Craig Wright.

Most recent meeting: Saturday, November 30, 2024: Saints 17 Gloucester 25 (Gallagher Premiership)

Gloucester director of rugby George Skivington: "It's a massive game for us, we have to win it, nothing outside that matters. We know things have to go our way so there's some pressure on this week to make sure we deliver what we can. We're not exactly where we want to be but we're right on the edge; all we can do is rip into this week which the boys have done, get as focused and as ready as we can and focus on beating Northampton Saints."

Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson: "Obviously Gloucester have got a lot to play for. They've had a very good season, George Skivington has done an incredible job with how they've played this season - particularly in attack, they've been very, very good. They've obviously got stuff to play for, they can still make the top four, and therefore we've got to make sure our emotional connection with what we can get out of the game is very strong, and that relies on the group understanding what they're representing and who they're representing."

Opposition dangerman: Bath-bound full-back Santi Carreras will want to sign off in style at Kingsholm, and he was key when Gloucester won at the Gardens earlier this season.

Tom Vickers’ prediction: Anything other than a big Gloucester win would be a big surprise here, given the Cherry and Whites are chasing a top-four spot and have named their strongest possible side. Saints only have pride to play for and it will be good to see them give chances to young players and others who need vital top-level experience.