Gloucester 41 Northampton Saints 26: Tom Vickers' review and player ratings

Henry Lumley is the youngest player to start a Premiership game for Saints (photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Saints' results page from the 2024/25 season will show that the club's final two away games in the Gallagher Premiership ended in defeats, with more than 40 points conceded on both occasions.

But that tells far from the whole tale as the black, green and gold produced two performances to be truly proud of in fixtures at Exeter Chiefs and Gloucester in May.

Both times, they were up against full-strength home sides in desperate need of a victory for different reasons.

Exeter were in crisis mode after a humbling hammering at the hands of Gloucester, a 79-17 defeat that saw chairman Tony Rowe dish out some home truths in the away dressing room after the game before suspending coaches Rob Hunter and Ali Hepher.

Saints walked into the eye of the storm at Sandy Park, sending a heavily rotated team there as their attentions turned to the Investec Champions Cup final that would take place a couple of weeks later.

But Phil Dowson's mix-and-match outfit rolled up their sleeves and refused to be overawed, with several young players and men who will leave the club this summer showing what it meant to them to represent Northampton.

They were ultimately beaten 41-14, but the game was locked at 7-7 before two sucker-punch scores put Exeter in front at the break.

Saints kept fighting after the interval and were within touching distance before they were again hit by a couple of Exeter scores late in the second half.

Still, the feeling of pride in the shirt remained, and that was the case again at Kingsholm on Saturday as another much-changed Northampton team took to the field against a Gloucester side who needed a win in their bid to try to finish in the top four.

Saints actually dominated possession and territory for much of the final-day meeting, only really being hit on the turnover by a sharp counter-attacking home side.

Right until the end, the away team applied the pressure, before the ball was lost in the Gloucester half and the Cherry and Whites surged upfield to make sure of the win.

It wasn't enough for George Skivington's men to make it into the play-offs as they fell just short, while Saints ended their frustrating, injury-hit title defence down in eighth place.

But the performances against Exeter and Gloucester were real bright spots regardless of the results.

What those two displays showed was not only the depth of the Saints squad as fringe players and teenage talents stepped up at the top level, but it also underlined the character and belief in this black, green and gold group.

They refuse to just turn up to games to make up the numbers, with every member of the squad sharing the same confidence that they can win, no matter the situation and no matter the opposition.

That was showcased to the max by the main men when they stunned Champions Cup title favourites Leinster in Dublin last month.

And that infectious energy and chutzpah has clearly rubbed off on the rest of the playing group.

It all comes from a coaching team, including those involved with the Academy, who put full faith in every single player they have under their control.

And that can only bode well as Saints bid to get back on their Premiership perch next season.

How they rated…

JAKE GARSIDE – looked like he would make something happen every time he got the ball. A real livewire… 7.5

TOBY COUSINS – was given a tough time on the right wing by Gloucester hat-trick hero Jack Cotgreave, but did make the occasional burst with ball in hand… 6

HENRY LUMLEY – a really impressive Saints debut from the 17-year-old. Bounced back well from the intercept pass and carried with real force… 7.5

TOM LITCHFIELD – showed his class here as he seemed to be everywhere at times, using his physicality to put the pressure on and pick up a try… 8

OLLIE SLEIGHTHOLME – kept Gloucester on their toes with some typically spritely charges and it’s good to see him back on the field… 7

RORY HUTCHINSON – produced the occasional piece of magic and looked secure at fly-half, doing a good job for his team… 7.5

JONNY WEIMANN - CHRON STAR MAN – a hugely influential performance that included a tidy finish and two 50:22s… 8

TAREK HAFFAR – looked to push Gloucester back with some trademark carries on his final Saints appearance… 6

HENRY WALKER – is always a pretty secure presence whenever he plays, and this was no different… 6.5

LUKE GREEN – was penalised once or twice at scrum time but gave his all, as ever… 6

ED PROWSE – such a shame for the lock, who was forced off with what looked like a serious arm injury in his first game as Saints skipper

CHUNYA MUNGA – got better and better as the game went on, showing some nice touches and producing some power… 7.5

ARCHIE BENSON – this young man looks to have a bright future and he had a say with some good physicality at Kingsholm… 7

TOM PEARSON – returned from injury and was back with a bang as he showed his brute force to bag a first-half try… 7.5

FYN BROWN – the young back row forward has plenty of promise and power… 7

Replacements (who played more than 20 minutes)

CALLUM HUNTER-HILL (for Prowse 17) – his final appearance from Saints was a strong one as he came off the bench and looked hungry for work… 7

ELLIOT MILLAR MILLS (for Green 46) – helped to steady the scrum and produced some big carries for his team… 7

MANNY IYOGUN (for Haffar 56) – added to the second-half push with some good scrum work and some powerful play… 7

IAKOPO MAPU (for Pearson 56) – looks to be a good asset for Saints as he carries with real force and he can move at speed. Grabbed a try here… 7.5