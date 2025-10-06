Gloucester 35 Northampton Saints 37: Tom Vickers' review and player ratings

Rory Hutchinson produced an incredible all-action performance that included this try saving tackle on Ben Loader (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The Northampton Saints scriptwriters were at it again on Sunday afternoon.

Rather than produce a mundane story where the black, green and gold cruised home untroubled, they decided to add some trademark twists and turns.

And what twists and turns they were.

Because from 31-0 up, Saints eventually found themselves 35-34 down with 10 minutes to go against a Gloucester side who had not lost at home in the league since Bath won at Kingsholm on October 12, 2024.

A typically dramatic denouement was in store, with the scriptwriters this week deciding the ending would be a happier one than seven days earlier, when Saints saw a 26-point lead go up in smoke to draw 33-33 with an Exeter Chiefs outfit who finished the game with 14 men.

This time, the tellers of the tale decided Anthony Belleau would be the main protagonist, the man who would take centre stage at Kingsholm, where the home side were on their best run for eight years.

With one flick of the pen and a single swish of his right boot, eight minutes from time, he wrote the line that would matter most.

Although it remained in the balance, Saints held firm, refusing to allow any late agony.

With hearts pumping and brows soaked in sweat – and that was just on the press bench – they went through phase after phase, looking after the ball as though it were a new-born baby.

Eventually, Jonny Weimann put it to bed to spark scenes of jubilation and sheer relief.

This was The End.

The End of another incredible Saintly story.

The End of a win in which defeat was almost snatched from the jaws of victory, but ultimately in which victory was snatched from the jaws of defeat.

The End of a bonus-point triumph that was achieved without 19 (yes, NINETEEN) men, so many of whom have graced the international arena with such aplomb.

And The End of a victory that meant Saints levelled their tally of league away successes from last season at the very first attempt in the embryonic stage of this campaign.

Yes, Saints would have loved a stress-free afternoon in the south-west.

But secretly, they, and their stressed-out supporters love this kind of afternoon even more.

Northampton Saints are just never boring.

And though their scriptwriters don’t always pen a happy ending, on this occasion, this exhausting, memorable occasion - they did.

The End.

How they rated…

GEORGE HENDY – scored a trademark try that saw him scythe through Gloucester before going to ground and then recovering to dot the ball down. Picked up a yellow card in the second half but returned to play his part in the late stand… 7.5

EDOARDO TODARO – has taken to life in England’s top division like a duck to water. Another really solid showing that included more glimpses of the obvious class he possesses… 7.5

TOM LITCHFIELD – is a key figure at centre this season and he showed why with a physical display that was capped with a try… 8

RORY HUTCHINSON - CHRON STAR MAN - was like Popeye after a can of spinach. One of the best centre showings you’ll see all season as he set up tries, made try-saving tackles and won breakdown penalties for fun. Absolutely superb… 10

JAMES MARTIN – didn’t get the ball as much as he would have liked in attacking areas, but he scrambled really well in defence on a few occasions on his PREM debut… 7

ANTHONY BELLEAU - is it too early to proclaim him as one of the signings of the summer? Oh well… he could be one of the signings of the summer. A fly-half who has a bit of everything. On this occasion, his boot did much of the talking, especially when he silenced The Shed with the nerveless late penalty that ultimately won the game for his team… 9

MANNY IYOGUN – two big shifts from the loosehead prop as he came back on when Cleopas Kundiona was forced off and looked as fresh as he had from the start… 8

HENRY WALKER – a solid presence around the field and can be pleased with his lineout throwing in tricky conditions… 7

ELLIOT MILLAR MILLS – sadly forced off through injury during the first half, having helped to give Saints a decent platform to build from

ALEX COLES – a towering figure at lineout time and an important voice amid the chaos as he helped Saints to go again late on… 8

JJ VAN DER MESCHT – looked really strong in defence and attack as he put himself about and put Gloucester under pressure… 7.5

ANGUS SCOTT- YOUNG – as busy as ever, he popped up at key times to help Saints deliver during the first period… 7

TOM PEARSON – etched his name on the scoresheet with a powerful finish and he was a picture of desire all day… 8.5

CALLUM CHICK - For Chick, see Belleau. Another player who could be one of the signings of the summer. Such a leader, such a warrior and so relentless… 8.5

Replacements (who played more than 20 minutes)

CLEOPAS KUNDIONA (Millar Mills 16) – a really tough introduction to life in the PREM as Gloucester threw everything at him at scrum time, but in open play he made some really important defensive contributions and it was such a shame to see him go off injured… 7

TOM LOCKETT (for van der Mescht 48) – picked up a yellow card after coming on, but returned to help Saints resist in the closing stages... 6

DANILO FISCHETTI (for Iyogun 50) – did so well to hold on to the ball under immense pressure in the final play of the game and he stood strong during his time on the field… 6.5

ROBBIE SMITH (for Walker 56) – great to see this man back as he made his first Saints appearance since suffering a serious knee injury last October. Looked assured… 6.5