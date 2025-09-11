Glasgow Warriors v Northampton Saints: Team news for Friday's pre-season fixture

Danilo Fischetti is ready for his Saints bow (picture: Northampton Saints)

Cleopas Kundiona, Callum Chick and Danilo Fischetti are set to make their first appearance in Saints colours in Friday's final pre-season fixture.

The black, green and gold will be up against Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium (kick-off 7.30pm) as they tune up for the PREM Rugby Cup opener at Saracens next Friday.

Zimbabwe tighthead prop Kundiona wears the three shirt in Glasgow, while Chick, a summer recruit from Newcastle Falcons, starts at No.8.

Italy prop Fischetti will be among the replacements as Saints name a 31-man squad for the trip north.

James Ramm will be the Saints captain, with Rory Hutchinson also getting his first taste of pre-season action this year as he lines up at outside centre.

The likes of Manny Iyogun, Tom Lockett and Tom Pearson are also given the nod from the off having not featured in the win at Bedford Blues last Friday night.

There is a welcome return from injury among the replacements for George Hendy, who has not played since suffering a shoulder problem against Castres Olympique back in April.

Emeka Atuanya, Fraser Dingwall, Tommy Freeman, George Furbank, Josh Kemeny, Curtis Langdon, Alex Mitchell, Henry Pollock, Charlie Ulcoq, Ollie Sleightholme, Fin Smith and Tom West are not available for selection this week.

As for Glasgow, they have made nine changes from the side that lost 47-14 at Bath last weekend.

Among the alterations is the return of Jack Dempsey, with the No.8 set to play for the Warriors for the first time in 11 months following an injury sustained on Scotland duty during the Guinness Six Nations.

Glasgow Warriors: 15 Josh McKay; 14 Fergus Watson, 13 Kerr Johnston, 12 Kerr Yule, 11 Ollie Smith; 10 Dan Lancaster, 9 Ben Afshar; 1 Nathan McBeth, 2 Gregor Hiddleston, 3 Fin Richardson; 4 Max Williamson, 5 Alex Samuel; 6 Euan Ferrie (c), 7 Macenzzie Duncan, 8 Jack Dempsey.

Replacements: Johnny Matthews, Jake Shearer, Sam Talakai, Jare Oguntibeju, Gregor Brown, Angus Fraser, Jack Oliver, Matthew Urwin, Ben Salmon, Johnny Ventisei, Jamie Bhatti, Seb Stephen, Dylan Cockburn, Brent Jackson, Alex Bryden.

Saints: 15 James Ramm (c); 14 Edoardo Todaro, 13 Rory Hutchinson, 12 Toby Thame, 11 Amena Caqusau; 10 Anthony Belleau, 9 Archie McParland; 1 Emmanuel Iyogun, 2 Craig Wright, 3 Cleopas Kundiona; 4 Ed Prowse, 5 Tom Lockett; 6 Tom Pearson, 7 Sam Graham, 8 Callum Chick.

Replacements: Henry Walker, Danilo Fischetti, Elliott Millar Mills, Oliver Scola, Luke Green, Chunya Munga, Angus Scott-Young, Archie Benson, Fyn Brown, Jonny Weimann, Tom James, James Pater, James Martin, Tom Litchfield, Tom Rowe, George Hendy.