Glasgow expect 'stern test' as Saints head to Scotstoun Stadium
Phil Dowson's men go to Scotstoun Stadium for the second of two pre-season matches ahead of next week's first competitive fixture, at Saracens.
It will also be a last run-out for the Warriors ahead of the start of their BKT United Championship campaign later this month.
And Glasgow boss Smith, who saw his side lose 47-14 at Bath last weekend, said: “We look forward to running out at Scotstoun once more tomorrow night as we continue to build towards the start of a new season.
“We were encouraged by the performances of our academy talents down in Bath last weekend, gaining valuable experience against a top-class opponent.
“Northampton will pose another stern test tomorrow, as we continue to integrate more of our senior players alongside our academy prospects in preparation for the new campaign.”