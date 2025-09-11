Glasgow expect 'stern test' as Saints head to Scotstoun Stadium

Glasgow Warriors head coach Franco Smith (photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Glasgow Warriors head coach Franco Smith expects Saints to pose a 'stern test' for his side on Friday night (kick-off 7.30pm).

Phil Dowson's men go to Scotstoun Stadium for the second of two pre-season matches ahead of next week's first competitive fixture, at Saracens.

It will also be a last run-out for the Warriors ahead of the start of their BKT United Championship campaign later this month.

And Glasgow boss Smith, who saw his side lose 47-14 at Bath last weekend, said: “We look forward to running out at Scotstoun once more tomorrow night as we continue to build towards the start of a new season.

“We were encouraged by the performances of our academy talents down in Bath last weekend, gaining valuable experience against a top-class opponent.

“Northampton will pose another stern test tomorrow, as we continue to integrate more of our senior players alongside our academy prospects in preparation for the new campaign.”