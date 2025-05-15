Glasgow-bound Savala enjoyed his stay at Saints

Charlie Savala is leaving Saints (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Charlie Savala feels he has developed a lot during his time at Saints - and he can't wait to continue to kick on after signing for Glasgow Warriors.

The 25-year-old, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury sustained in the win at Newcastle Falcons last month, will move to Scotstoun this summer.

Savala has made 15 appearances for Saints, scoring three tries since switching to cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens in 2023.

He has played at fly-half and centre for the black, green and gold.

And Savala feels he learned a lot during his time in Northampton.

“I’m really excited to make the move to Glasgow,” Savala told glasgowwarriors.org.

“I’ve enjoyed the last couple of seasons down at Northampton as part of a really competitive group and I feel like I’ve developed a lot, and having seen the success of Glasgow from afar, it looks like another group that I cannot wait to be a part of.

“I know a few of the boys from my time in Edinburgh and in Scotland training camps, so I’m looking forward to reconnecting with them and getting stuck in with the attacking brand of rugby that the club have been playing in recent seasons.

“I had a chat with Sione (Tuipulotu), and having tasted success with the 2024 title, it’s clear that everyone at the club is keen to build on that success and keep on pushing.

“Glasgow have always been a team that like to attack, no matter when the opportunity arises, and that’s a philosophy that really excites me and aligns with how I like to play the game. I pride myself on being able to fill whatever role the team requires of me and I want to do my bit to help this team succeed.

“I’ve had a few run-outs at Scotstoun with Edinburgh and Northampton, so I know how much of a fortress the boys have made it – I can’t wait to run out with the Warrior Nation on my side this time!”

Prior to his switch to Saints, the Sydney-born back, who qualifies for Scotland through his father, who hails from Ayr, enjoyed a productive spell at Edinburgh, making 33 appearances for the capital outfit.

His consistency in 2022/23 saw him make 18 appearances in all competitions, recording an 82 per cent success rate from the tee and starting at fly-half in Investec Champions Cup wins over Castres and Saracens.

Savala began his rugby journey in rugby league, starting out in the Sydney Roosters academy system before switching to the 15-a-side code.

He was called up to the senior Scotland squad ahead of the 2023 Guinness Six Nations, having impressed the coaching group with his skillset in both attack and defence.

And Glasgow head coach Franco Smith is looking forward to adding Savala to his squad.

Smith said: “We are pleased to welcome Charlie to Scotstoun this summer ahead of the new season.

“His ability to cover a range of positions across the back-line is an important asset to us, and his attacking intent aligns with the style of rugby that we want to play.

“We look forward to bringing him into our environment, as we continue to build for the new campaign.”