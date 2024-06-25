Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northampton will play host to Rugby World Cup action as England Women are set to take to the field at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens during the pool stages.

The Gardens has been selected as one of three host venues for the pool matches, with Sunderland's Stadium of Light and Brighton's Amex Stadium also named.

Bristol's Ashton Gate will also host a potential Red Roses quarter-final and both semi-finals before the tournament reaches its culmination at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday, September 27, 2025.

Some tickets will go on sale this September, with prices ranging from £5 to £95 and over 60 per cent of tickets under £25.

The Gardens will host a Rugby World Cup pool game (photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images)

The full match schedule and kick-off times will be announced after the draw in October, before tickets for all matches go on sale later that month.

World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: “This announcement marks an exciting milestone for the tournament and one that will enable fans to mark their diaries and make plans with their friends, families and team-mates.