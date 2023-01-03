Gardens double-header as Saints and Lightning get set to host Sale
Saints and Loughborough Lightning will play back-to-back games at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens next month.
Both sides face Sale Sharks in the Gallagher Premiership and the Allianz Premier 15s respectively on Saturday, February 18.
Saints will kick off the action at 3pm, with Lightning taking to the field at the later time of 5.30pm.
Advertisement
Saints boast a strong record against the Sharks on home soil, claiming victory in eight of the last 11 clashes between the sides at the Gardens.
Meanwhile, Loughborough will look to climb the league standings as they then welcome Sharks’ women’s side, for what will be their third outing of the season in Northampton.
Tickets – which provide entry for both clashes – are on sale now. More details can be found here.