Game against Saints was 'exactly what we needed', says Ospreys head coach Booth
Ospreys head coach Toby Booth says his side's 31-24 win against Saints was 'exactly what we needed'.
Booth's side were 12-3 down at the break, but they kept battling and they eventually managed to come back from 24-17 to prevail late on.
Ospreys boasted a few big names as they fielded the likes of Justin Tipuric, Rhys Webb and Stephen Myler from the off.
And Booth said: "It was exactly what we needed.
"It was a very tough Premiership team that pride themselves on playing with ball in hand to stress you, and they've got a very good set piece.
Most Popular
-
1
Returning King back in the old routine for Daventry
-
2
Late yellow card costly for Saints as they lose pre-season clash at Ospreys
-
3
'Mixed bag' for Saints as they 'take learnings' from defeat at Ospreys
-
4
NORTHANTS CRICKET LEAGUE: All your results and fixtures
-
5
Cameron ready for 'career-defining moment' after Northampton star is handed mega-bout
"We're happy with what we've got out of it.
"We found a way to get across the line, and it's good because winning is a skill too.
"We've got plenty to work on and now we've got a two-week window going into the Scarlets game."
Tipuric was making his return to action, and he was in the thick of it against Saints.
"It was wonderful to see him out there," Booth said.
"It has given everyone a boost and for him to get that 50 minutes under his belt, he'll get massive confidence from that and get better and better."